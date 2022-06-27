RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2022--
Worldwide Clinical Trials, Inc., (Worldwide) the industry’s leading global, midsize, full-service contract research organization (CRO), has been recognized for excellence and honored in five categories in the 2022 CRO Leadership Awards, based on primary market research from Industry Standard Research (ISR) Reports and presented by Clinical Leader and Life Science Leader magazines. This is the ninth consecutive year that Worldwide has been recognized as a high-performing CRO based on direct survey feedback from pharmaceutical and biotech professionals.
This year, Worldwide earned top marks from sponsor companies in the following categories:
- Capabilities
- Compatibility
- Expertise
- Quality
- Reliability
Worldwide was also named the 2022 CRO Leadership Award Champion in the Capabilities (Big Pharma) category, scoring 1½ standard deviation or more above the weighted average across 11 different categories. Worldwide’s focus on integrating science and medicine with operational acumen was highlighted as a distinguishing attribute overall, across a spectrum of large and small pharmaceutical companies, with additional recognition for its local regulatory knowledge, operational excellence, scientific knowledge of Phase 1 lead investigators, study design expertise, and therapeutic expertise.
“As the clinical trials industry continues to face multiple global challenges, our sponsor companies are being tested like never before and, understandably, have exceedingly high expectations of us through every phase of the clinical research process,” said Peter Benton, president and co-CEO, Worldwide. “That is why the CRO Leadership Award continues to mean so much to the entire Worldwide team, year after year – because it reflects the true experience of our sponsors and the confidence they have in our expertise to help navigate the rapidly evolving clinical development landscape with our flexible and customized approach. This award is also a testament to our dedicated team members who are driven and passionate about advancing new treatments from discovery to reality – with the ultimate goal of improving patients’ lives. Those patients and their families count on us.”
Worldwide’s Jeff Zucker, SVP, Trial Optimization and Decentralized Clinical Trial (DCT) Solutions, accepted the award on behalf of the company on 21 June at DIA’s 2022 Global Annual Meeting in Chicago.
To learn more about Worldwide’s commitment to excellence and its nine-year history earning the CRO Leadership Awards, please click here. The 2022 CRO Leadership Awards recognize top-rated CROs based on direct feedback from sponsor companies on projects outsourced in the last 18 months. Clinical Leader and Life Science Leader partner with ISR Reports to establish a rigorous vetting process to select the highest-performing CROs through impartial market research, experiential feedback, and analysis based on sponsor company size. For this year’s awards, 50 contract research organizations were assessed on 20+ key performance metrics for Phase I/II/III services in ISR’s annual CRO Quality Benchmarking survey. The top scorers were selected as recipients of the CRO Leadership Awards.
About Worldwide Clinical Trials
Worldwide Clinical Trials is a global, midsize contract research organization (CRO) that provides top-performing bioanalytical and Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.
Founded in 1986 by physicians committed to advancing medical science, our full-service clinical experience ranges from early phase and bioanalytical sciences through late phase studies, post-approval, and real-world evidence. Major therapeutic areas of focus include cardiovascular, metabolic, neuroscience, oncology, and rare diseases. Operating in 60+ countries with offices in North and South America, Eastern and Western Europe, and Asia, Worldwide is powered by its more than 3,000 employee experts.
For more information, please visit www.worldwide.com or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
