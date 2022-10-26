DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022--
Clinical trials play an essential role in discovering new treatments for diseases and better ways to detect diseases, diagnose, and prevent the chance of developing the disease. The clinical trial process indicates what works for humans and what doesn't by testing them on humans in a professional setup. The clinical trials software market growth is due to the increasing demand from pharmaceutical organizations to minimize the cost of medical research, reduce the burden, and increase access to advanced technologies.
Clinical trial software is also known as a clinical trial management system (CTMS). The software is used to manage research activities by the contract research organization (CROs). Increasing clinical trials worldwide drive the demand for new standard software solutions that enable easy access to activities for sponsors, CROs, medical device manufacturers, and outsourcing organizations engaged in medical research activities.
In global biopharmaceutical industries, there are significant changes addressed in the last decades, such as externalizing drugs research and development activities and manufacturing with the help of crucial strategies such as a partnership with small-medium size biopharma companies, academic institutes, government research institutes, and centers, etc. As a part of the significant changes in those industries, CROs became essential to clinical trial services. It helps speed up drug development processes and increase the manufacturing capabilities per the market's needs. But the introduction of CTMS solved several challenges. It allowed the CROs and sponsors to overcome the restraint burden in clinical trials, from drug discovery to clinical trial phases and the approval cycle of drugs.
Recently, the COVID-19 crisis increased the digitalization of medical trials, and the adoption of digital tools and remote monitoring devices in the virtual clinical trial process has risen sharply. High focus on R&D activities, increasing demand for specialty medicines, and real-world evidence are some factors that led to the adoption of clinical trial management software solutions.
Remote clinical trial monitoring is the new standard for performing research in recent times. Clinical trials are a highly complex and expensive, and time-consuming process. So, with the increasing burden of medical research activities, most biopharma companies complete clinical trials with their in-house capabilities or by contract research organizations. So, vendors are adopting remote monitoring software due to the growing security purpose, well-established protocol, and ensuring that the research site conducts the clinical trials as per the protocol.
The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the ongoing shift toward remote monitoring through clinical trial management software solutions. It is one of the essential elements in the medical practice and is one of the most critical connections between CROs, sponsors, and the research site.
Cloud computing is a rapidly growing concept leveraging opportunities for market vendors. The shift from traditional methods such as paperwork to complete electronic tool applications will provide lucrative opportunities for market growth. The electronic data capture, transcribing data, Smart devices, and wearable solutions help directly collect data from patients without visiting the trial site. It helps collect data faster without disturbing patients' daily life activities. It helps in the retention of patients. It reduced transportation and travel cost. Conversely, the growing craze for virtual research activities among the biopharma and medical device organizations will drive the demand for Clinical trials management software.
Market Dynamics
Opportunities & Trends
- New Technologies in Clinical Trials
- Increased Virtual Clinical Trials
- Unified Clinical Trial Platforms for Next-Generation Clinical Trials
Growth Enablers
- Cloud Computing in Clinical Trials
- Advent of Drug Discovery Start-Ups & Small Biopharma Companies
- Increased Expenditure & R&D by Biopharma Companies
Restraints
- Stringent Regulatory Guidelines Related to Data Handling
- Data Security Risks
- Use of Traditional Clinical Trial Methods
Market Segmentation
Deployment
- On-enterprises
- On-Site
Delivery
- Web-based
- SaaS
- On-Premises
Feature
- EDC
- eCOA/ePRO
- eConsent
End-User
- CROs
- Bio-Pharmaceutical Companies
- Medical Device Manufacturer
- Others
Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
