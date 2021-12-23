DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 23, 2021--
The "Global Computer Assisted Coding Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the computer assisted coding market and it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.05% during the forecast period.
The report on the computer assisted coding market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing implementation of EHR systems and growing regulatory requirements for patient data management.
The computer assisted coding market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing focus on physician computer-assisted coding in outpatient settings as one of the prime reasons driving the computer assisted coding market growth during the next few years.
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Co.
- Artificial Medical Intelligence Inc.
- athenahealth Inc.
- Cerner Corp.
- Craneware plc
- Dolbey Systems Inc.
- Nuance Communications Inc.
- Streamline Health Solutions Inc.
- The Coding Network LLC
- UnitedHealth Group
The report on computer assisted coding market covers the following areas:
- Computer assisted coding market sizing
- Computer assisted coding market forecast
- Computer assisted coding market industry analysis
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- Cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
10. Appendix
