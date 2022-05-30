DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2022--
The "Contract Lifecycle Management Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global contract lifecycle management (CLM) software market size reached US$ 1.70 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.30 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.4% during 2022-2027.
Companies Mentioned
- CLM Matrix
- IBM Emptoris
- Icertis
- SAP
- BravoSolution
- Contracked
- Contract Logix
- Coupa Software
- Determine
- Easy Software
- ESM Solutions
- Great Minds Software
- Infor
- Ivalua
- Optimus BT
- Oracle
- Symfact
- SpringCM
- Newgen Software
- Zycus
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
Contract lifecycle management (CLM) software assists in efficiently managing the complete process of a contract signed between two or more organizations.
It comprises of eight vital steps - contract drafting, negotiation, approval, compliance and administration, repository, compliance optimization, retrieval, and renewal, amendments and disposition. CLM software ensures adherence to regulations, mitigates risks associated with a contract, protects an organization from incurring a penalty for non-compliance and enhances their decision-making process. Apart from this, it also helps the organization in forming alliances with other firms in order to expand their consumer base. As a result, the demand for CLM software is rising in the public, healthcare, manufacturing and financial service sectors across the globe.
CLM software helps lawyers in retrieving similar contracts from the library for reference purposes which can be viewed virtually in formats like Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Excel. This reduces the time to review and enables organizations to identify loopholes in their system.
This software also offers efficiency and transparency in reporting mechanisms and management controls, and allows organizations to ensure compliance with acts implemented by governing authorities. Moreover, the emergence of cloud-based CLM software is driving the demand for this solution across various industries as it offers an easy-to-use interface, provides seamless integration with popular CLM systems, enables dynamic workflow approvals and significantly reduces overall costs.
In addition to this, it helps enterprises minimize infrastructural investments related to contract management. Due to rapid globalization, the requirement for a collaborative approach in handling projects and joint ventures has gained immense significance as it leads to better contract visibility for the concerned parties. On account of this, organizations are initiating large-scale collaborations to cope with constant alterations in their businesses which is expected to create a positive outlook for the CLM market.
Key Question Answered in this Report
1. What is the size of the global contract lifecycle management software market in 2021?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global contract lifecycle management software market during 2022-2027?
3. What are the key factors driving the global contract lifecycle management software market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global contract lifecycle management software market?
5. What is the breakup of the global contract lifecycle management software market based on the deployment model?
6. What is the breakup of the global contract lifecycle management software market based on the offerings?
7. What is the breakup of the global contract lifecycle management software market based on the enterprise size?
8. What is the breakup of the global contract lifecycle management software market based on the industry?
9. What are the key regions in the global contract lifecycle management software market?
10. Who are the key players/companies in the global contract lifecycle management software market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Contract Lifecycle Management Software Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Deployment Model
5.5 Market Breakup by CLM Offerings
5.6 Market Breakup by Enterprise Size
5.7 Market Breakup by Industry
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Deployment Model
7 Market Breakup by CLM Offerings
8 Market Breakup by Enterprise Size
9 Market Breakup by Industry
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 Global Contract Lifecycle Management Software Industry: SWOT Analysis
12 Global Contract Lifecycle Management Software Industry: Value Chain Analysis
13 Global Contract Lifecycle Management Software Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Global Contract Lifecycle Management Software Industry: Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9y3qhc
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220530005224/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/30/2022 07:57 AM/DISC: 05/30/2022 07:57 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220530005224/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.