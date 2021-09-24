DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2021--
The "Cryptocurrency Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cryptocurrency market reached a value of US$ 364.5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 60.8% during 2021-2026.
Companies Mentioned
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
- Alphapoint Corporation
- Bitfury Holding B.V.
- Coinbase Inc.
- Cryptomove Inc.
- Intel Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Quantstamp Inc.
- Ripple Labs Inc.
- Xilinx Inc.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Cryptocurrency refers to digital or virtual money secured by cryptography to monitor transactions and prevent counterfeit. It does not have a physical representation and is distributed over a vast network of computers connected to a virtual environment. It operates through decentralized networks that are based on the blockchain technology. The transfers are secured through public or private keys and are connected directly to the user's digital wallet. In contrast to the traditionally used currency, it is not issued by a centralized authority and has minimal interference or manipulation from the government. It also offers various advantages, such as enhanced portability, divisibility, inflation resistance and transparency.
Increasing digitization across industries represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, easy accessibility to and rising penetration of high-speed internet connectivity in daily activities is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, legalization and approval of purchase, sale or trade of virtual currencies in various developed countries are also driving the market growth. With the immense transparency of distributed ledger technology or blockchain, there is minimal risk of fraudulent or unwanted transactions due to human or machine error or data manipulation. This enables all the parties to monitor any changes that are being made during the transaction in real-time, thereby offering enhanced data security and immutability of the transactions. Additionally, convenient access to online trading platforms that can be used through smartphones is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including growing market capitalization or market cap of the industry, along with the advent of bitcoin cash and bitcoin lite, are anticipated to drive the market further.
