The "Curcumin - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the global curcumin market offers a global industry analysis for 2016-2020 and opportunity assessment for 2021-2031.
The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
Market Segmentation
The global curcumin market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.
Nature
- Organic
- Conventional
Application
- Heart Health
- Brain Health
- Stress/Anxiety Relief
- Anti-inflammation
- Anti-oxidant
- Flavorant & Colorant
- Form
- Powder
- Liquid
End-Use
- Dietary Supplements
- Food Products
- Herbal & Medicinal Products
- Cosmetics
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- East Asia
- South Asia
- Oceania
- Middle East & Africa
Companies Mentioned
- BioMax Life Sciences
- Hebei Tianxu Biotech Co.,Ltd
- JIAHERB, INC.
- Synthite Industries Ltd
- BioThrive Sciences
- Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd
- Sabinsa Corporation
- The Green Labs LLC
- WackerChemie AG
- Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt. Ltd.
- Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd.
- SV Agrofood
- Star Hi Herbs Pvt. Ltd.
- Helmigs Prima Sehejtera P.T
- SMP Nutra
