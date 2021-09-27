DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2021--
The "Data Center Colocation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global data center colocation market reached a value of US$ 45.30 Billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% during 2021-2026.
Data center colocation refers to a service that enables enterprises to rent physical space, network bandwidth and other computing resources within an existing data center. These data centers are equipped with in-built networking components, power backup facilities, information protocol (IP) system and cooling units and are usually available in retail and wholesale setups. In comparison to the traditionally used data centers, colocation data centers are more cost-effective, highly reliable, easily scalable, can be located near the users and require minimal technical staff. As a result, they find extensive applications across various industry sectors, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, information technology (IT), manufacturing, energy, government and retail.
Global Data Center Colocation Market Trends and Drivers
Rapid digitization across industries, along with the increasing utilization of hybrid cloud computing and virtualization systems, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the data center colocation market. Data center colocation facilities are located away from the user premises and can be controlled remotely in case of disasters to secure the data. Furthermore, widespread adoption of reliable, scalable and secure infrastructure for efficient data recovery and business continuity requirements, is providing a thrust to the market growth. With the increasing number of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), especially in the developing economies, there is a substantial rise in the deployment of modular data centers to keep up with the rising network complexities. Other factors, including the growing demand for data storage facilities from the e-commerce industry, along with significant improvements in the IT infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.
