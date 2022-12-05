DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022--
The "Dental Restoration: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for dental restoration, both in terms of quantitative and qualitative data, in order to help readers develop businesses growth strategies, assess the market landscape, analyze their positions in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding dental restoration.
An in-depth analysis of the global dental restoration market includes historical data and market projections on sales by type of product and end user. It describes the different types of dental restoration devices and their current and historical market revenues. This report also analyzes the global market by the region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World).
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- Bego GmbH
- Bisco Inc.
- Brasseler Usa
- Coltene Holding AG
- Dental Technologies Inc.
- Dentaurum GmbH
- Dentsply Sirona
- Diadent
- Dmg Chemisch Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH
- Envista Holdings Corp.
- Gc Corp.
- Henry Schein Inc.
- Institut Straumann AG
- Ivoclar Vivadent
- Keystone Dental Group
- Kuraray Noritake Dental Inc.
- Mitsui Chemicals
- Osstem Implant Co. Ltd.
- Sdi Ltd.
- Septodont Holding
- Shofu Inc.
- Ultradent Products
- Voco GmbH
- Zimmer Biomet
Report Includes
- 34 tables
- An up-to-date overview of the global markets for dental restorative materials and devices
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Estimation of the actual market size and market forecast for dental restoration, and their corresponding market share analysis by product, end-user application, and region
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning major market dynamics (DROs), technology advancements, regulatory aspects, and COVID-19 impact on the market for dental restoration
- Highlights of the current and future market potential for dental restorative devices, along with a detailed analysis of the manufacturer's products, new technologies, and the vendor landscape
- Regional market outlook and country-specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, India, China, and Japan etc.
- Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand owing to their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other competitive advantages
- Analysis of the company competitive landscape for dental restoration market, and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein, Mitsui Chemicals and Zimmer Biomet
Growth in this market is due to the world's increasing aging population, rising prevalence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, growing disposable incomes in developing countries, increasing government expenditures on oral healthcare, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry and implants, and a growing market for dental tourism in emerging markets.
In 2020, the dental restoration market was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the closure of dental practices, dental laboratories and clinics. This has led to raised concerns among dental restoration manufacturers about the financial impact. With the lockdown, manufacturing came to a halt, and the supply chain for a wide range of equipment such as handpieces, articulators, furnaces, CAD and CAM systems, light curing equipment and other products, was significantly disrupted. Also, the COVID-19 pandemic made the anxiety-provoking experience of dental treatment even more stressful.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Definitions and Technology Background
3.1 Restoration Materials
3.2 Direct Restorative Materials
3.2.1 Amalgam
3.2.2 Resin-Based Composite
3.2.3 Glass Ionomers
3.2.4 Resin-Modified Glass Ionomers
3.3 Indirect Restorative Materials
3.3.1 All-Ceramic
3.3.2 Metal-Ceramic
3.3.3 Metal Alloys
3.4 Biomaterials
3.5 Bonding Agents/Adhesives
3.6 Impression Materials
3.7 Other Restorative Materials
3.8 Implants
3.8.1 Endosteal Implants
3.8.2 Transosteal Implants
3.8.3 Subperiosteal Implants
3.9 Prosthetics
3.9.1 Removable Prosthetics
3.9.2 Fixed Prosthetics
3.10 Restoration Equipment
3.10.1 Computer Aided Design/Computer Aided Manufacturing
3.10.2 Handpieces
3.10.3 Rotary Instruments
3.10.4 Light Curing Units
3.10.5 Casting Machines
3.10.6 Articulating Paper
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Market Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Elderly Population
4.1.2 Growing Demand for Dental Implants
4.1.3 Increasing Dental Tourism in Emerging Countries
4.1.4 Increasing Prevalence of Oral Diseases
4.1.5 Technological Innovations
4.2 Market Restraints
4.2.1 Limited Reimbursement for Dental Care
4.2.2 Cost of Dental Implants
4.3 Market Opportunities
4.3.1 Investments in Cad/Cam Technologies
4.3.2 Rising Popularity of Cosmetic Dentistry
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Dental Restorative Materials
5.3 Dental Implants
5.4 Dental Prosthetics
5.5 Dental Restorative Equipment
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-user
6.1 Dental Hospitals and Clinics
6.2 Dental Labs
6.3 Dental Research Institutes
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Europe
7.2.1 Countries
7.3 North America
7.3.1 Countries
7.4 Asia-Pacific
7.4.1 Countries
7.5 Rest of the World (Row)
Chapter 8 Impact of Covid-19
8.1 Impact of Covid-19 on Dental Treatment
8.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Dental Restoration
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Company Market Shares
9.2 Major Developments
9.2.1 New Products
9.2.2 Recent News
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
Chapter 11 Appendix: Acronyms
