The "Dialysis Market by Type, by Product and Services and by End User - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Dialysis Market was valued at USD 105.58 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 145.85 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022-2030.

Dialysis is a technique used to remove the waste material from the body among the patients of kidney damage. There are two types of dialysis, hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis.

The number of end stage renal disease patients is increasing across many countries of the world with growth rate of more than 2% per annum. As the geriatric population is increasing with high rate. Presence of co-morbidities in these population in the form of cardiac diseases, diabetes, kidney cancer, and others poses high risk of kidney damage leading to need for dialysis.

Market Dynamics and Trends

Growing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases, high demand for the advanced dialysis solutions, and increasing new product launches in home dialysis category are driving the global dialysis market growth. In addition, the continuous development of the new products and increasing spending on healthcare are some of the other prominent reasons that contribute to the market growth.

However, the market might experience slow growth in few regions due to factors such as lack of proper infrastructure development, limited spending capacity, and poor disease awareness among the patients. Moreover, preference for the peritoneal dialysis and increasing adoption of home-based dialysis products are important trend of the global dialysis market that are expected to usher numerous opportunities in the near future.

Key Market Segments

Dialysis Market- By Type

  • Hemodialysis
  • Peritoneal Dialysis

Dialysis Market- By Product and Services

  • Product
  • Equipment
  • Consumables
  • Drugs
  • Services

Dialysis Market- By End User

  • In Center Dialysis
  • Home Dialysis

Dialysis Market- By Geography

  • North America
  • U.S
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • UK
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • RoW
  • Brazil
  • South Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Remaining countries

Companies Mentioned

  • Fresenius Se And Co. Kgaa
  • Asahi Kasei Corporation
  • B. Braun Melsungen Ag
  • Baxter International Inc.
  • Becton, Dickinson And Company (C. R. Bard, Inc.)
  • Davita
  • Angiodynamics Inc.
  • Diaverum Deutschland Gmbh.
  • Nikkiso Co. Ltd.
  • Nipro Corporation

