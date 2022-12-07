DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022--
The global market for E-Nose is projected to have a considerable CAGR of around 11.8% during the forecast period. An electric nose is used to detect certain flavors and odors.
It is made up of electronic sensors and works on the principle of pattern recognition. It is also used as a real-time tool for detecting hazardous gases. Increasing the application of e-nose in the food and beverages industry used for improving the quality of the foods that support in decreasing the chances of diseases taking place due to food contamination is one of the major driving factors.
Moreover, it is also used by food inspectors that help in identifying the freshness of food and separates the spoilt food from fresh food. Therefore, this enables the food and quality inspectors to provide certification to food manufacturers after checking the quality of food. However, the cost of the electric nose is very high wherein sensors incorporated in the electronic nose are of high price making the total product costlier. This is one of the factors restraining the growth of the market.
Geographically, the global E-Nose market is classified into four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East and Africa (MEA)). North America accounted for a major share in the E-Nose market attributing to factors such as increasing early adoption rates of advanced technologies in various sectors.
Moreover, the rise of the food and beverages sector in the following region is also a major contributor to the growth of the market. For instance, according to the Food Export Association of the Midwest USA, France is the 35th largest market for US consumer food exports wherein 2019, France imported around $267.6 million in US processed foods.
The Asia Pacific is projected to hold a considerable share in the global E-Nose market
Geographically Asia-Pacific is projected to showcase tremendous growth of the E-Nose market. Major economies that are anticipated to contribute to the Asia-Pacific E-Nose market are China, India, and Japan. The major factors that contributing to the market include the increasing applications of these sensors in the food and beverages industry for quality inspection and the continued development of the production industry in the region. Moreover, stringent government regulations regarding consumer health and security are also fueling the demand for e-nose sensors in the region.
