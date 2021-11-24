DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2021--
This report analyses and forecasts coverage (premises passed) and capex for FTTx architecture and technologies during 2020-2026.
The business case for investment in FTTP access networks has become clearer in emerging and developed markets. The analyst forecasts that FTTP coverage worldwide will increase from 43% at the end of 2020 to 57% at the end of 2026.
Who Should Read this Report
- This report provides strategic planners with detailed and comprehensive insight into the development of FTTx in comparable markets, allowing them to understand what level and type of investment is appropriate, and where opportunities lie.
- For equipment vendors, construction businesses and component suppliers, it shows the scale of opportunity in FTTx.
- The model can also serve several other functions beyond the immediate scope of this report. It can be used to provide the costs of alternative scenarios, including different mixes of technologies, different demand profiles in different geotypes, and different completion dates.
It is based on several sources, including the following
- Analyst's internal research, including our core telecoms forecasts, our fixed data traffic forecasts and our detailed modelling of the costs of technologies and deployment. Our modelling and assumptions are informed by professionals in our 17 offices worldwide.
- Ongoing engagement with stakeholders in the FTTx market, including operators and vendors.
This report provides:
- 7-year forecasts for flavours of FTTx and cable (DOCSIS3.0/3.1) coverage in 8 regions and 65 countries
- Analysis of the key trends, drivers and inhibitors of network roll-out of FTTx
- An assessment of the level of capital expenditure to 2026.
Key questions answered in this report
- How quickly will FTTP coverage increase in different regions and countries?
- Which countries represent the most-promising opportunities for vendors in terms of FTTP coverage expansion?
- To what extent can FTTP coverage grow in emerging markets?
- What will be the scale of roll-outs from non-incumbent FTTP operators?
- What are the coverage levels of Gigabit-capable broadband?
Key metrics
- Coverage (premises passed)
- Capex (network and connection)
Split by architecture/technology:
- FTTC/VDSL or G.fast, FTTB/VDSL or G.fast, FTTB/LAN
- FTTP (split by incumbent and alternative operator)
- Cable DOCSIS3.0 or 3.1 (note: capex is not provided for cable DOCSIS3.0 or 3.1)
