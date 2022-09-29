DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022--
The "G Suite Technology Services Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for G Suite technology services is expected to raise at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.
Companies Mentioned
- SADA Systems
- Agosto Inc
- Maven Wave Partners LLC
- Capgemini SE
- Perpetual West Inc
The market for G Suite technology services is projected to be driven by two key factors such as the increased emphasis on the use of business productivity tools and the ongoing cloud migration across industries, etc. In addition, small and medium-sized businesses are utilising cost-effective business solutions and locating collaborative technologies that aid in boosting staff efficiency. The ongoing industrial transformation is driving cloud migration, digitization, and the installation of cognitive AI solutions at premises.
The workforce's improved proficiency with mobile and digital technology has led to a rapid uptake of digital technologies, which has revolutionised workplace digitalization and the way that employees engage with their workplaces. Businesses and organisations are utilising the G Suite technological services to boost employee happiness and corporate effectiveness.
Additionally, the use of these services creates a more efficient, centralised, and flexible working environment that is suited for employees. Businesses are moving to cloud-based ecosystems where projects are managed through team communication and problems are resolved by active participation in an effort to improve customer relations.
Services for Training and Support Leads the Services Market for the G Suite
Businesses use training and support services as a critical tool to increase corporate productivity. The use of G Suite technology services for virtual and in-person training is growing among employees. In order to meet end-user demand and provide a better user interface experience, it also provides training and support services. Businesses focusing on training and support are using G Suite technology services. This is because G Suite customers have access to a number of different training and support services.
Retail Remains as the Key End User Segment
G Suite technology is projected to see significant demand in the retail during the forecast period. 20% of the market is currently (2021) accounted for by the retail sector. The market for retail G Suite technology services is expanding due to factors including improved customer experience, increased operational efficiencies, and more employee engagement with adaptable and practical retail collaboration solutions.
More than Half of the Revenues are Generated by Large Business
Small and medium-sized businesses and large businesses make up the two market segments based on the size of the organisations. Large businesses currently control 55% of the worldwide market. This is attributable to the increased importance placed on employee happiness as well as the availability of support and training services both in-person and online.
However, due to the rising use of G Suite technology services in organisations to satisfy unique requirements and to improve customer relationships, small and medium-sized enterprises are predicted to grow at a higher CAGR than large enterprises.
North America to Dominate and Europe to Follow
By accounting for almost 25% of the global market for G Suite technology services, North America remained as the global leader in 2021. The growth of small and medium-sized businesses in North America is a significant factor that is motivating the market growth in this region.
Market Segmentation
By Service Type (2020-2030; US$ Million)
- Advisory Services
- Migration Services
- Change Management Services
- Training & Support Services
- Integration Services
- Design & Deployment
By Organization Size (2020-2030; US$ Million)
- Small & Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
By End-Use Industry (2020-2030; US$ Million)
- Retail Industry
- Manufacturing Industry
- IT & Telecom Industry
- Healthcare and Life Sciences Industry
- Government Industry
- BFSI Industry
- Education Industry
- Real Estate & Construction Industry
- Transportation and Logistics Industry
- Media and Advertising Industry
Region Segment (2020-2030; US$ Million)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe and UK
- UK
- Germany
- Spain
- Italy
- France
- RoE
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- RoAPAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- RoLATAM
- Africa
- GCC
- Africa
- RoME
Key questions answered in this report
- What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of G Suite Technology Services market?
- What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?
- Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.
- Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?
- Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?
- Are low and middle-income economies investing in the G Suite Technology Services market?
- Which is the largest regional market for G Suite Technology Services market?
- What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?
- Which are the key trends driving G Suite Technology Services market growth?
- Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the G Suite Technology Services market worldwide?
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aahahk
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005505/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY NETWORKS APPS/APPLICATIONS
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/29/2022 07:44 AM/DISC: 09/29/2022 07:44 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005505/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.