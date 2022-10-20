DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022--
The "Global Gaming Controller Market Report Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Compatibility, By Connectivity, By Product Type, By End User, By Price Range, By Region And Forecast to 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A game controller, gaming controller, or simply controller, means an input device used with video games or entertainment systems to provide input to a video game, characteristically to control an object or character in the game.
Market Drivers
Rising number of gamers is inducing the gaming industry which is expected to fuel the adoption of gaming controllers in the market.
Furthermore, the scope of gaming controller will also improve with the progress of advanced wired & wireless gaming controllers and other accessories available in the market.
Moreover, introduction of new consoles like the PlayStation 5, and combination of virtual reality with controllers, growing penetration of smartphone gaming controllers in the market are few of the other factors that are likely to stimulate the market growth.
Market Restraints
High cost is one of the main factors which may hamper the growth of the gaming controller market. This leads to growing adoption of counterfeit gaming consoles among gamers because of its increasing availability in the market.
Also, Lack of awareness among consumers about gaming controller brands and quality of the products can be a restraining factor for the growth of the gaming controller market.
Regional Analysis
North America dominated the gaming controller market in 2019 and continue to be same in forecast period as the video game controllers, like consoles, are going through constant transition over the years in the region. Also, in the region, Nintendo of America is planning to sell single joy-con switch controllers.
Asia Pacific also expected to witness the substantial growth in the Gaming Controller Market due to the growing demand for entertainment products coupled with easy government rules and regulations pertaining to manufacturing units.
Market Key Players
Some of the key players operating in Global Gaming Controller Market are Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC., dreamGEAR, HORI USA, Logitech, Mad Catz Global Ltd., Microsoft, Nintendo, Performance Designed Products LLC, Razor Inc., Thrustmaster.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Global Gaming Controller Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
5 Global Gaming Controller Market, By Connectivity
5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Connectivity
5.2 Global Gaming Controller Market Share Analysis, By Connectivity
5.3 Global Gaming Controller Market Size and Forecast, By Connectivity
5.3.1 Wireless
5.3.2 Wired
6 Global Gaming Controller Market, By Compatibility
6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Compatibility
6.2 Global Gaming Controller Market Share Analysis, By Compatibility
6.3 Global Gaming Controller Market Size and Forecast, By Compatibility
6.3.1 PC
6.3.2. Console
6.3.3. Mobile
7 Global Gaming Controller Market, By Product Type
7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Product Type
7.2 Global Gaming Controller Market Share Analysis, By Product Type
7.3 Global Gaming Controller Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type
7.3.1 Gamepad
7.3.2 Paddle
7.3.3 Joystick
7.3.4 Trackball
7.3.5 Throttle Quadrant
7.3.6 Steering wheel
7.3.7 Yoke
7.3.8 Light Gun
7.3.9 Others
8 Global Gaming Controller Market, By Price Range
8.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Price Range
8.2 Global Gaming Controller Market Share Analysis, By Price Range
8.3 Global Gaming Controller Market Size and Forecast, By Price Range
8.3.1. Low
8.3.2 Medium
8.3.3 High
9 Global Gaming Controller Market, By End User
9.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End User
9.2 Global Gaming Controller Market Share Analysis, By End User
9.3 Global Gaming Controller Market Size and Forecast, By End User
9.3.1. Personal
9.3.2 Commercial
10 Global Gaming Controller Market, By Region
10.1 Global Gaming Controller Market Share Analysis, By Region
10.3 Global Gaming Controller Market Size and Forecast, By Region
11 North America Gaming Controller Analysis and Forecast (2022 - 2027)
12 Europe Gaming Controller Market Analysis and Forecast (2022 - 2027)
13 Asia Pacific Gaming Controller Market Analysis and Forecast (2022 - 2027)
14 Latin America Gaming Controller Market Analysis and Forecast (2022 - 2027)
15 Middle East Gaming Controller Market Analysis and Forecast (2022 - 2027)
16 Competitive Analysis
16.1 Competition Dashboard
16.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors
16.3 Key Development Strategies
17 Company Profiles
