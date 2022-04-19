DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 19, 2022--
The "Geospatial Analytics Market by Component, solution, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, and Technology Type, Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Geospatial analytics is a process of gathering, manipulating, and displaying large set of data collected from various imageries, which include satellite images and geographic information system (GIS) data. The solution helps users with advanced mapping, modeling, and statistical derivations from data gathered through geospatial interface and satellite bound outputs.
In addition, geospatial analytics uses various data sources to understand the complex relationship between people and places. Furthermore, geospatial analytics is majorly applicable in weather monitoring, crisis management, climate change modeling, and sales analysis of industries, animal population management, and human population forecasting. In addition, many industries are adopting geospatial analytics, as it facilitates real-time forecasting and helps in gaining better insights of data.
The key factors driving the growth of the global geospatial analytics market include surge in demand for AI-based GIS solutions and increase in demand for geospatial analytics in smart cities development and urban planning. In addition, integration of GIS with mainstream technologies for business intelligence positively impacts the growth of the market. However, high cost of geospatial analytics and regulatory issues and lack of comprehensive government policies regarding geospatial analytics are expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in adoption of cloud-based GIS and increase in application of augmented reality (AR) & virtual reality (VR) technologies in geographic information system are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global market during the forecast period.
The global geospatial analytics market is segmented into component, deployment model, solution, type, technology, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, the market is fragmented into solution and services. On the basis of solution, it is categorized into geocoding & reverse geocoding, data integration & ETL, reporting & visualization, thematic mapping & spatial analysis, and others. Depending on deployment model, it is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. In terms of enterprise size, the market is fragmented into large enterprises and SMEs.
As per technology, it is differentiated into remote sensing, GIS, GPS, and others. By type, it is segregated into surface & field analytics, network & location analytics, geovisualization, and others. According to industry vertical, it is classified into automotive, energy & utilities, government, defense & intelligence, smart cities, insurance, natural resources, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Benefits
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the geospatial analytics market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
- Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the geospatial analytics market size is provided.
- Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the geospatial analytics market.
- The quantitative analysis of the geospatial analytics market from 2020 to 2030 is provided to determine the geospatial analytics market potential.
Market Segments
By Component
- Solution
- Service
By Solution
- Geocoding & Reverse Geocoding
- Data Integration & ETL
- Reporting & Visualization
- Thematic Mapping & Spatial Analysis
- Others
By Deployment Mode
- On-premise
- Cloud
By Organization Mode
- Large enterprises
- SMEs
By Technology
- Remote Sensing
- GIS
- GPS
- Others
By Type
- Surface & Field Analytics
- Network & Location Analytics
- Geovisualization
- Others
By Industry Vertical
- Automotive
- Energy & Utilities
- Government
- Defense & Intelligence
- Smart Cities
- Insurance
- Natural Resources
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Market Players
- Alteryx, Inc.
- Bentley Systems Incorporated
- ESRI
- Furgo NV
- General Electric
- Hexagon AB
- Google, Inc.
- MDA Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- Trimble, Inc.
- TOMTOM International, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y0vkje
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220419005942/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.comFor E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY SATELLITE OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY URBAN PLANNING
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/19/2022 12:51 PM/DISC: 04/19/2022 12:51 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220419005942/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.