DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 25, 2022--
The "Global Hand Gloves Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Hand gloves are the personal protective equipment which is classified into two types such as disposable gloves and reusable gloves.
Hand gloves are made up with various types of polymers such as Rubber, Leather, Polyethylene, Nitrile, Neoprene, Metal Mesh, and Others. Hand gloves are protective wear used in various industries such as Healthcare, Chemical, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Construction, and Others.
Increase in awareness regarding safety across mining, chemical, oil & energy, construction, and the manufacturing industry is expected to boost the global hand gloves market growth.
Furthermore, increase in the number of accidents in workplaces will increase the demand for PPE products like gloves which is expected to propel the global hand gloves market. For instance, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics around 40% hand injury cases are recorded in 2014. Moreover, increase in use of gloves in sports industry will have the positive impact on global hand gloves market during this forecast period.
However, increased automation in end use industries is expected to hinder the global hand gloves market. Also, the high price of specialized clothing will affect the global hand gloves market growth.
Market Segmentation
By Type
- Reusable Gloves
- Disposable Gloves
By Material
- Rubber
- Leather
- Polyethylene
- Nitrile
- Neoprene
- Metal Mesh
- Others
By End User
- Healthcare
- Chemical
- Automotive
- Food & Beverages
- Construction
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Companies Mentioned
- TOWA Corporation
- Top Glove Corporation Bhd
- Shamrock Manufacturing Company Inc
- Semperit AG Holdings
- RUBBEREX
- Kossan Rubber Industries
- Honeywell International Inc
- Globus Group
- ANSELL Ltd
- 3M
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n2hbse
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220325005378/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL HEALTH OTHER RETAIL MEDICAL SUPPLIES
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 03/25/2022 12:00 PM/DISC: 03/25/2022 12:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220325005378/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.