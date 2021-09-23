DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2021--
The "Healthcare Informatics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher's report on the global healthcare informatics market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. the report provides revenue of the global healthcare informatics market for the period from 2017-2031, considering 2020 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. the report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global healthcare informatics market during the forecast period.
The report includes an elaborate executive summary along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global healthcare informatics market. these indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global healthcare informatics market.
The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global healthcare informatics market. Key players operating in the global healthcare informatics market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the global healthcare informatics market that have been profiled in this report.
Companies Mentioned
- Medtronic
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Health Gorilla
- Cerner Corporation
- MV Informatica Nordeste Ltda.
- LabVantage Solutions, Inc.
- NXGN Management, LLC
- Allscripts Healthcare, LLC
- nThrive Revenue Systems, LLC
- Agfa HealthCare Corp
Key Questions Answered in Healthcare Informatics Market Report
- What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market?
- What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the global healthcare informatics market between 2021 and 2031?
- What are the revenue share projections of key segments of the global healthcare informatics market during the forecast period?
- Will North America continue to be the most profitable market for healthcare informatics?
- Which factors are anticipated to hamper the global healthcare informatics market during the forecast period?
- Which are the leading companies in the global healthcare informatics market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global Healthcare Informatics Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.1.1. Type Definition
4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments
4.2. Overview
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. Global Healthcare Informatics Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2031
5. Key Insights
5.1. Key Industry Events (mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, approvals, etc.)
5.2. Technological Advancements
5.3. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Industry
6. Global Healthcare Informatics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type
6.1. Introduction & Definition
6.2. Key Findings / Developments
6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031
6.3.1. Hospital Information Systems
6.3.1.1. Electronic Health Record
6.3.1.2. Electronic Medical Record
6.3.1.3. Real-time Healthcare
6.3.1.4. Patient Engagement Solutions
6.3.1.5. Population Health Management
6.3.1.6. Others
6.3.2. Pharmacy Information Systems
6.3.2.1. Prescription Management
6.3.2.2. Automated Dispensing Systems
6.3.2.3. Inventory Management
6.3.2.4. Others
6.3.3. Medical Imaging Information Systems
6.3.3.1. Radiology Information Systems
6.3.3.2. Monitoring Analysis Software
6.3.3.3. Picture Archiving & Communication Systems
6.3.3.4. Others
6.3.4. Laboratory Information Systems
6.3.5. Health Insurance Information Systems
6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type
7. Global Healthcare Informatics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application
7.1. Introduction & Definition
7.2. Key Findings / Developments
7.3. Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2017-2031
7.3.1. Renal Diseases
7.3.2. Autoimmune Diseases
7.3.3. Oncology
7.3.4. Cardiology
7.3.5. Gynecology
7.3.6. Respiratory Diseases
7.3.7. Others
7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application
8. Global Healthcare Informatics Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user
8.1. Introduction & Definition
8.2. Key Findings / Developments
8.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2031
8.3.1. Hospitals
8.3.2. Specialty Clinics
8.3.3. Insurance Companies
8.3.4. Pharmacies
8.3.5. Others
8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user
9. Global Healthcare Informatics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
9.1. Key Findings
9.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region
9.2.1. North America
9.2.2. Europe
9.2.3. Asia Pacific
9.2.4. Latin America
9.2.5. Middle East & Africa
9.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Country/Region
10. North America Healthcare Informatics Market Analysis and Forecast
11. Europe Healthcare Informatics Market Analysis and Forecast
12. Asia Pacific Healthcare Informatics Market Analysis and Forecast
13. Latin America Healthcare Informatics Market Analysis and Forecast
14. Middle East & Africa Healthcare Informatics Market Analysis and Forecast
15. Competition Landscape
15.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (by tier and size of companies)
15.2. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sflzi8
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005385/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HEALTH DATA MANAGEMENT OTHER HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 09/23/2021 04:24 AM/DISC: 09/23/2021 04:24 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005385/en