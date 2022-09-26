DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022--
The "Hearing Aids Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the global hearing aids market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
Companies Mentioned
- Audina Hearing Instruments, Inc.
- Cochlear Ltd.
- GN Store Nord A/S
- SeboTek Hearing Systems, LLC
- Siemens AG
- Sonova Holding
- Starkey
- Widex A/S
- William Demant Holding A/S
The report provides revenue of the global hearing aids market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2021 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global hearing aids market from 2022 to 2031.
The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the hearing aids market.
Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various attributes of the global hearing aids market.
The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global hearing aids market. These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global hearing aids market.
The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global hearing aids market. Key players operating in the global hearing aids market have been identified and each one of these has been profiled, in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are attributes of players in the global hearing aids market profiled in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Market Definition and Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global Hearing Aids Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.1.1. Product Definition
4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments
4.2. Overview
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. Global Hearing Aids Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2031
4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)
5. Key Insights
5.1. Technological Advancements
5.2. Key Industry Events (mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, etc.)
5.3. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Industry (value chain and short / mid / long term impact)
6. Global Hearing Aids Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product
6.1. Introduction & Definition
6.2. Key Findings / Developments
6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Product, 2017-2031
6.3.1. Hearing Aids
6.3.1.1. Behind-the-Ear (BTE) Aids
6.3.1.2. Receiver in the Ear (RITE) Aids
6.3.1.3. In the Ear (ITE)
6.3.1.4. Canal Hearing Aids (ITC), (CIC), & (IIC)
6.3.2. Bone Anchored Hearing Aids (BAHA)
6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product
7. Global Hearing Aids Market Analysis and Forecast, by Age Group
7.1. Introduction & Definition
7.2. Key Findings / Developments
7.3. Market Value Forecast, by Age Group, 2017-2031
7.3.1. Adult
7.3.2. Pediatric
7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Age Group
8. Global Hearing Aids Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
8.1. Key Findings
8.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region
8.2.1. North America
8.2.2. Europe
8.2.3. Asia Pacific
8.2.4. Latin America
8.2.5. Middle East & Africa
8.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region
9. North America Hearing Aids Market Analysis and Forecast
10. Europe Hearing Aids Market Analysis and Forecast
11. Asia Pacific Hearing Aids Market Analysis and Forecast
12. Latin America Hearing Aids Market Analysis and Forecast
13. Middle East & Africa Hearing Aids Market Analysis and Forecast
14. Competition Landscape
