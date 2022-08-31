DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022--
The "Hereditary Angioedema Market, by Drug Class, by Route of Administration, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is characterized by acute skin and mucosal edema caused by an autosomal dominant mutation of the genes. The current treatments of the condition include the HAE drugs which can be administered intravenously, subcutaneously or taken orally.
The disease causes swelling particularly of the face and airways and abdominal cramping. Swelling of the airway may lead to obstruction, a potentially very serious complication. These symptoms develop as the result of deficiency or improper functioning of certain proteins that help to maintain the normal flow of fluids through very small blood vessels (capillaries). The severity of the disease varies greatly among affected individuals.
Skin swelling can cause pain, dysfunction, and disfigurement, although it is generally not dangerous and is temporary. The World Allergy Organization (WAO) has set out guidelines to use the different class of drugs such as esterase inhibitors, kallikrein inhibitors and other drugs approved to treat hereditary angioedema. HAE may be caused by genetic changes (pathogenic variants) in the C1NH gene (also called the SERPING1 gene) or in the F12 gene. In some cases, the cause is not known.
Market Dynamics
Key players are adopting strategic collaborations and acquisitions for development and expansion of the hereditary angioedema (HAE) portfolio and to accelerate respective pipelines for faster delivery of products.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global hereditary angioedema market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global hereditary angioedema market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global hereditary angioedema market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global hereditary angioedema market
Market Segmentation:
Global Hereditary Angioedema Market, By Drug Class:
- C1 Esterase Inhibitor
- Kallikrein Inhibitor
- Bradykinin Receptor
- Attenuated Androgens
- Others
Global Hereditary Angioedema Market, By Route of Administration:
- Subcutaneous
- Intravenous
- Oral
Global Hereditary Angioedema Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- e-Commerce
Global Hereditary Angioedema Market, By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
Company Profiles:
- CSL Behring
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.
- Pharming
- BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Attune Pharmaceuticals
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals
- CENTOGENE N.V.
- Sanofi
