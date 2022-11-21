DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022--
The "Global Horticultural Grow Light Market Analysis 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global horticultural grow light market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022 - 2031.
The market is estimated to garner a revenue of near to USD 39250 Million by the end of 2031, up from a revenue of about USD 7280 Million in the year 2021.
Companies Mentioned
- Signify Holding (Philips)
- Fluence Bioengineering Inc.
- GE Lighting (SAVANT TECHNOLOGIES LLC)
- Hubbell Incorporated
- California Lightworks
- Gavita International B.V.
- Heliospectra AB
- Valoya
- LumiGrow Inc.
- Hortilux Schreder
- Lemnis Oreon BV
- Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc.
- Agnetix
- Thrive Agritech
- Hyperion Grow Lights Limited
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.
- MechaTronix Co. Ltd.
- Felio Sylvania Group
- SANANBIO
- PL Light Systems
- Tungsram Operations Ltd.
- ams-OSRAM International GmbH
- Lumileds Holding B.V.
- Cree LED (SMART Global Holdings Inc.)
- SAMSUNG
- Bridgelux Inc.
- Luminus Inc.
Factors such as the surge in government initiatives that are aimed to promote the adoption of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) practices, along with the growing need amongst the producers of food to adopt advanced farming methods, and the increasing demand for different types of food crops globally, and therefore the need amongst the food producers to adopt sustainable production processes are projected to drive the growth of the market.
The global horticultural grow light market is segmented into numerous segments which include segmentation by product, application, connection, technology, watt, cultivated plant, distribution channel, and by region. By cultivated plant, the market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, floriculture, cannabis, crops, and others. The fruits & vegetables segment, out of all the other segments, is projected to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 30340 Million by the end of 2031. Additionally, in the year 2021, the segment generated a revenue of over USD 5670 Million.
On the basis of regional analysis, the global horticultural grow light market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The market in the Asia Pacific, out of the market in all the other regions, is projected to garner the largest revenue of around USD 18090 Million by the end of 2031. Additionally, in the year 2021, the market in the region generated a revenue of close to USD 3420 Million.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Definition
2. Assumptions and Acronyms
3. Research Methodology
4. Executive Summary - Global Horticultural Grow Light Market
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Drivers
5.2. Trends
6. Key Market Opportunities
7. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth
8. Regulatory & Standards Landscape
9. Industry Risk Analysis
10. Market Attractiveness Analysis
11. Technological Outlook
12. Horticulture Grow Light Market Ecosystem
13. Value Chain Analysis
14. Raw Material Analysis
15. Customer Preference Analysis
16. Industry Growth Outlook
17. Impact of COVID-19 on the Horticulture Grow Light Market
18. Cost Analysis
19. Competitive Positioning
19.1. Horticulture Grow Light Products (LED Fixture)
19.2. LED Chip
20. Competitive Structure
20.1. Market Share Analysis
20.2. Competitive Benchmarking
20.3. Company Profiles - Horticulture Grow Light Products (LED Fixture)
21. Global Horticulture Grow Light Market
21.1. Market Overview
21.2. Market Size (2021-2031)
21.3. Market Segmentation
21.3.1. By Product Offering
21.3.2. By Application
21.3.3. By Connection
21.3.4. By Technology
21.3.5. By Watt
21.3.6. By Cultivated Plant
21.3.7. By Distribution Channel
21.3.8. By Region
22. North America Horticulture Grow Light Market
23. Europe Horticulture Grow Light Market
24. Asia Pacific Horticulture Grow Light Market
25. Rest of the World Horticulture Grow Light Market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/md3pum
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005748/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD: EUROPE NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: AGRICULTURE NATURAL RESOURCES OTHER MANUFACTURING CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CANNABIS MANUFACTURING OTHER TECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/21/2022 12:13 PM/DISC: 11/21/2022 12:13 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005748/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.