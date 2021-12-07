DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2021--
The "Global IP Multimedia Subsystem Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the IP multimedia subsystem market and it is poised to grow by $28.11 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 16.65% during the forecast period.
The report on the IP multimedia subsystem market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by reduced CAPEX and OPEX and increasing global network infrastructure and IP traffic.
The IP multimedia subsystem market analysis includes the component segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the emergence and growth of 5G technology as one of the prime reasons driving the IP multimedia subsystem market growth during the next few years.
Companies Mentioned
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- CommVerge Solutions Ltd.
- Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- Microsoft Corp.
- NEC Corp.
- Nokia Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- ZTE Corp.
The report on IP multimedia subsystem market covers the following areas:
- IP multimedia subsystem market sizing
- IP multimedia subsystem market forecast
- IP multimedia subsystem market industry analysis
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Component
- Market segments
- Comparison by Component
- Product - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Component
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
10. Appendix
