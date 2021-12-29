DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 29, 2021--
The "Lactoferrin market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report on the global lactoferrin market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2021 to 2027. The report predicts the global lactoferrin market to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.
The study on lactoferrin market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2021 to 2027.
The report on lactoferrin market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global lactoferrin market over the period of 2021 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global lactoferrin market over the period of 2021 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Report Findings
1) Drivers
- Increasing prevalence of skin-related health conditions
- Rising awareness about iron deficiency in women and children
2) Restraints
- Low awareness about the consumption levels of lactoferrin
3) Opportunities
- Growing demand for nutraceuticals
What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the lactoferrin market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the lactoferrin market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global lactoferrin market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.
Segment Covered
The global lactoferrin market is segmented on the basis of form, and application.
The Global Lactoferrin Market by Form
- Powder
- Capsules
The Global Lactoferrin Market by Application
- Pharmaceutical Products
- Personal Care Products
- Infant Formula
- Food and Beverages
- Others
Company Profiles
- Hilmar Cheese Company
- Pharming Group NV
- Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.
- Synlait Milk Ltd.
- Ingredia SA
- MP Biomedicals
- Tatura Milk Industries Ltd
- Glanbia plc
- APS BioGroup, LLC
- Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yl7q1u
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211229005304/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH GENERAL HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/29/2021 11:03 AM/DISC: 12/29/2021 11:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211229005304/en