The "Learning Management System (LMS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global learning management system (LMS) market reached a value of US$ 13.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 41.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 20.3% during 2022-2027.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
A learning management system (LMS) is a web-based application that assists in implementing and administering online training and learning programs. It provides numerous features, such as a customizable user interface, social learning, mobile compatibility, automation, pre-built and custom courseware, and blended learning. It also offers a seamless experience on the front and the back end, improved efficiency, support for multiple learning methods, and valuable insights. As it is fast, productive, cost-effective, and helps improve learning, the demand for LMS is escalating across the globe.
Due to the spread of the contagious coronavirus disease (COVID-19), governing agencies of numerous countries announced complete lockdowns as a preventive measure. Consequently, businesses worldwide have shifted towards LMS solutions, which represents one of the key factors strengthening the growth of the market.
Additionally, they are adopting e-learning services for educating and training employees on account of the incurring expenses of traditional teaching methods, which is contributing to market growth. This can also be attributed to the ability of these solutions to build and manage training materials, deliver content, keep track of individual progress, and scale the overall training. Apart from this, they are increasingly being employed in the healthcare sector for training doctors and nurses about soft skills, such as bedside manners and theoretical knowledge of medical procedures.
Furthermore, leading market players are integrating the Internet of Things (IoT) with LMS solutions, which is creating a favorable market outlook. Besides this, the rapid proliferation of distance learning has positively influenced the utilization of LMS by educational institutions. This can be accredited to a wide range of benefits offered by LMS, such as providing technological solutions to plagiarism, student tracking, and assessment.
