DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 20, 2023--
The "The Worldwide Market for Life Science Instrumentation, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Worldwide Market for Life Science Instrumentation, 2021- 2026 is designed to provide total market knowledge for every significant life science instrumentation category.
This comprehensive report details the market opportunity expected growth and important trends in these essential instruments for manufacturing, control, research and development of biopharmaceutical therapies, as well as instruments used for basic life science research.
This market is expected to increase at a solid average rate of 6.1% over the next five years, led by sequencing technologies.
This section is directly extracted from the Global Assessment Report: The Analytical and Life Science Instrumentation Industry.
As part of its coverage, this comprehensive report includes market sizing, forecast, trends, segmentation, market share and geographic market description for the following instrumentation categories:
- Sequencing: Developments in DNA and RNA sequencing technologies have significantly accelerated research in many areas, including molecular biology, disease, drug discovery, and metagenomics.
- PCR: Nucleic acid amplification, commonly known as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), is one of the most revolutionary developments in modern molecular biology. The technique was introduced in its primitive form in 1986, and has since become an indispensable tool in all laboratories that work with DNA. Today, PCR instruments and reagents have become increasingly sophisticated. PCR enables the detection and amplification of a specific sequence, requiring only a single template to produce millions of copies.
- Microarrays: DNA microarrays are the most commonly used, with applications in the detection of DNA sequences (referred to as comparative genomic hybridization or CGH), and the assessment of gene expression. The latter can be used to measure gene expression level, or to compare the relative expression levels between two samples.
- Electrophoresis: Electrophoresis has long been an invaluable tool in every biochemistry and molecular biology lab. The technique uses a uniform electric field to separate macromolecules, such as DNA, RNA, proteins, peptides, and their fragments, based on their size and charge.
- Capillary Electrophoresis: Capillary electrophoresis is a family of analytical techniques that separate charged molecules based on their electrophoretic mobility through applied voltage. As the development of biologics-based therapeutics grows, so does the need for high-throughput analysis of biomolecules.
- SPR and Label-Free Detection: Label-free (LF) detection instruments, or biosensors, are used in basic and applied life science research for the detection or measurement of a biological analyte. The technique converts a biological response into a measurable signal without the aid of fluorescent labels or other tags and tagging agents.
- Flow Cytometry: Flow cytometry is becoming increasingly integrated with other life sciences technologies, including NGS applications. Flow cytometers can be integrated into high-throughput robotic workflows, and are ideal for performing single cell analysis. They can even be used to sort cells which have undergone CRISPR/ CAS9 editing. Flow cytometry instruments are no longer just immunological tools, and are now integrated into many areas of life science research.
- High Content Analysis/Cell Imaging: High-content analysis, also called high-content screening (HCS) or cellomics, is a high-throughput method of phenotypic screening conducted in cells. HCS systems incorporate automated high resolution digital microscopy, flow cytometry, and analysis software in order to detect changes in cell morphology and/or measure changes in protein synthesis.
- Electrophysiology: Electrophysiology is the study of the electrical properties of biological systems. Because electrical impulses are generated by changes in ion concentrations, instruments in this field seek to measure ion flow. Electrophysiology is an important technique in characterizing how cells respond to drugs and drug candidates.
- Automated Synthesizers: Automated synthesizer systems, for either oligonucleotides or peptides, are used to automatically build a desired sequence of DNA, RNA, or protein in vitro, without the need for an initial template. These scalable systems can produce quantities of DNA or peptides ranging from micromolar to millimolar in reaction vessels.
- In Vivo Animal Imaging: Preclinical studies in animals are carried out before drug candidates are screened in human clinical trials. The use of in vivo imaging is swiftly becoming a standard technique in life science research, used in conjunction with other methods and chemical analyses.
- Cell Counters: Automated cell counters provide an accurate, time-saving alternative to manual cell counting methods involving a hemocytometer and microscope, which are tedious and error-prone. These systems are typically employed in cell culture and cell viability assays.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k8g9v4
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230120005201/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH OTHER HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/20/2023 06:55 AM/DISC: 01/20/2023 06:55 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230120005201/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.