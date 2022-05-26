DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 26, 2022--
The "Global Markets and Technologies for Nanofibers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an updated review of nanofiber technologies, including their materials and production processes, and identifies current and emerging applications. The publisher delineates the current market status for nanofiber-based products, defines trends and presents growth forecasts for the next five years.
The market is analyzed based on material, application, and region. Technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, will also be discussed. The report will include detailed analysis of key trends and opportunities that affect the market's growth. It will also analyze the major challenges faced by nanofiber manufacturers and end user. A separate section on current and emerging technologies will provide detailed descriptions of the recent and emerging nanofiber applications in various sectors.
The report will also have a separate section highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on the nanofiber market at the global level. The section will include the COVID-19 impact on nanofiber supply and demand, price impact and various strategic decisions taken by governments to boost the market.
The market sizes and estimations are provided in terms of value ($ millions), considering 2020 as base year, and a market forecast will be given from 2021 to 2026. Regional market sizes, with respect to material types and applications, will also be provided. The impact of COVID-19 will be considered while estimating market sizes.
Companies Mentioned
- Abalioglu Holding A.S.
- Acs Material
- Argonide Corp.
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd.
- Donaldson Co. Inc.
- Espin Technologies Inc.
- Hollingsworth & Vose
- Inmed LLC
- Lime
- Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.
- Nxtnano
- Showa Denko K.K.
- Spur A.S.
- Teijin Ltd.
- Toray Industries Inc.
- Up Catalyst
Report Includes
- 53 data tables and 66 additional tables
- An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for nanofiber technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation and forecast the global nanofibers market size, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by material, application, and region
- Highlights of the upcoming market opportunities and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
- Review of the current market status for nanofiber-based products, technological issues, supply chain analysis, competitive scenario, and COVID-19 implications on nanofibers market at the global level
- Description of the recently issued U.S patents across each major category, with a summary of patents related to nanofiber materials, fabrication methods, and applications
- Key merger and acquisition deals, development of commercially viable nanofiber products and technologies, and other strategic alliances within the industry
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Nanomaterials and Nanofibers
- Nanotechnology Industry
- Milestones in the History of Nanofibers and Recent Events
- Current and Emerging Nanofiber Applications
- Electronics and Optoelectronics
- Mechanical, Chemical and Environmental
- Sensors and Instrumentation
- Energy
- Life Science
- Transportation
- Thermal and Acoustic Insulation
- Consumer
- Defense and Security
- Other Applications
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers and Opportunities
- Challenges
- Impact of Covid-19 on the Nanofiber Market
- Introduction
- Impact on Demand
- Impact on Supply
- Conclusion
Chapter 4 Technology and Production Methods
- Introduction
- Nanofiber Materials
- Trends Related to Polymeric Nanofibers
- Trends Related to Composite Nanofibers
- Trends Related to Other Materials
- Production Methods
- Pressure-Infusion-Gyration
- Cryoelectrospinning
- Ion Implantation
- Organic-Inorganic Nanofibers by Glass Fiber Cone Pulling
- Cellulose Nanofibers by Oxidation
- Other Methods
- Technological Developments, 2016 to Present
- Bionic Cochlea Based on Piezoelectric Nanowires
- Retinal Prosthesis Based on Silicon Nanowires
- Ceramic Nanofiber Sponges
- Production of Nanofiber Through Carbon Dioxide Capture
- Tissue Factor-Targeted Nanofibers
- Cellulose Nanofibers for Virus Separation
- Centrifugal Multi-Spun Nanofibers to Produce Covid-19 Masks
- Other Relevant Research and Development Activities
Chapter 5 Global Nanofiber Market, by Application
Chapter 6 Global Nanofiber Market, by Material Type
Chapter 7 Global Nanofiber Market, by Region
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
Chapter 10 Appendix: Abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/98kmnk
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220526005631/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY NANOTECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/26/2022 12:23 PM/DISC: 05/26/2022 12:23 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220526005631/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.