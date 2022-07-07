DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022--
As a technology that offers a high degree of flexibility, productivity, sustainability, and precision, laser technology has widespread acceptance and success across several industries, including manufacturing, automotive, and, most importantly, medical & healthcare industries.
From laser eye surgery to the non-invasive treatment of many ailments, laser technology has enabled healthcare facilities, physicians, surgeons, and nurses to provide better care more swiftly and efficiently.
A rise in demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures in cosmetics and dermatology boosts demand for medical lasers across the globe. Commercial entry of innovative diode lasers and solid-state lasers have enabled surgeons to perform scar-less and bloodless surgeries, fueling the demand for medical laser surgeries.
Increasing acceptance of LASIK surgery for severe visual impairment contributes to the growth of the medical laser market. Around 720,000 Americans in the U.S. underwent LASIK surgeries in 2020. Approximately 760,000 LASIK surgeries were performed in Europe.
Growing Demand for Pain-Free Laser Treatments
Patients opt out of surgical procedures in favor of newer laser-based technologies with lower risk and better results. These treatments are more precise and take a shorter time than surgical treatments. The healing time is faster, and the patient experiences less pain, scarring, and swelling post-surgery. In plastic surgery and cosmetic treatment, medical lasers play a significant role in procedures that are non-invasive and void of post-treatment recovery time and can be applied to wrinkle removal, fat reduction, and muscle toning.
Advancements of Lasers in the Medical Industry
The introduction of the latest medical technology and the rising popularity of minimally invasive surgeries are now pushing medical science to an upper level. With the growing and aging population worldwide, machine learning and artificial intelligence are offering new and better approaches. A.I. incorporation into cosmetic laser treatment can help eliminate the potential of human error, enhance precision for better results, reduce potential risks and side effects, simplify treatment for doctors, and creating more cost-effective approach for patients and doctors.
Other potential uses for A.I. also include laser removal of tattoos and skin cancer treatment. Lasers are also showing promising results in medical imaging. Medical lasers are being used in several applications, including advanced technologies that meet current challenges in clinical diagnosis and can address a wide range of health care issues. Photoacoustic imaging is one method that includes examining living materials by using laser light and ultrasonic sound waves.
Furthermore, in recent years, novel biomedical laser applications based on new laser types or novel energy delivery systems are also gaining significance.
Impact of COVID-19 on Medical Laser Market
With the advent of COVID-19, most surgical procedures were postponed while only emergency cases were addressed. Due to this, there was a significant decline in the aesthetic procedures performed using medical lasers. As lockdown restrictions eased for non-essential services, many surgeons began seeing an influx of patients seeking aesthetic plastic surgery. According to annual Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Statistics for 2020 published by the Aesthetic Society, Americans spent over $9 billion on aesthetic plastic surgeries, even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Market Dynamics
Opportunities & Trends
- Advances in Laser Technology for Pain-Free Aesthetic Treatments
- Increased Product Launches
- Growth in Laser-Based Medical Imaging
- Machine Learning & Ai Augmenting the Growth of Medical Lasers
Growth Enablers
- High Demand for Non-Invasive Cosmetic Surgeries
- Increased Target Population and Number of Eye Procedures
- Higher Acquisitions and Product Approvals
- Growth in Demand for Medical Tourism in Developing Countries
Restraints
- Major Risks Associated With Medical Laser Surgeries
- High Cost of Laser-Based Treatments
- Regulatory Hurdles on Medical Laser Systems
Segmentation Analysis
The global medical laser market is segmented by type, power, application, procedure, end-user, and geography.
Segmentation by Type
- Diode Laser Devices
- Gas Laser Devices
- Solid-State Laser Devices
- Dye Laser Devices
Segmentation by Power
- High
- Low
Segmentation by Application
- Diagnosis
- Therapy & Surgery
- Aesthetics
Segmentation by Procedure
- Ophthalmology
- Dermatology
- Dentistry
- Gynecology
- Urology
- Cardiology
- Others
Segmentation by End-User
- Hospitals
- Aesthetic Clinics
- Physicians' Office
- Others
Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
