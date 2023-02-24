DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 24, 2023--
The "Medical Nutrition Market, by Nutrition Type, by Patient Type, by Indication, by Route of Administration, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030"
Medical nutrition is a complete set of nutrition applied from healthy individuals to individuals suffering with diseases or conditions. Medical nutrition therapy helps patients get nourishment with proper and better quality and quantity of food.
The medical nutrition is categorized by macronutrients and micronutrients, which are considered as a backbone of nutrition which provides the energy. Medical nutrition offers regular assessment of the nutritional status and care plan to optimize overall health and quality.
Manufacturers are focused on research and development on products for patients undergoing surgery in order to improve patients' outcome. There is need in medical nutritional therapy which is key component of diabetes education and management, which helps in nutrition diagnosis as well as therapeutic and counseling services to help manage diabetes.
Oral Nutritional Supplements, Enteral Tube Feeding (via the gastrointestinal tract), and Parenteral Nutrition (intravenous feeding) are some types of medical nutritional therapy which helps patients of all ages to address nutritional insufficiencies arising from a disease, disorder or condition, when they are unable to meet their requirements via normal foods.
Company Profiles
- Abbott
- Baxter
- Danone S.A.
- Nestle
- GSK Plc
- Fresenius Kabi AG
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- BASF SE
- DSM
Market Dynamics
Medical nutrition is recommended for patients of all ages such as infants, adults, and geriatrics who are healthy or susceptible to conditions such as diabetes, obesity, renal failures, chronic diseases, neurological diseases, and others. The increasing level of diseases has increased demand for medical nutrition among the population.
Manufacturers are engaged in development and launch of innovative and novel medical nutrition products which is expected to drive the growth of global medical nutrition market. In February 2020, Danone, one of the leading manufacturer and producer of dairy and nutritional products, launched Aptamil baby formula pack with dual outer and inner QR codes for track and connect services.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global medical nutrition market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global medical nutrition market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global medical nutrition market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global medical nutrition market
Market Segmentation:
Global Medical Nutrition Market, By Nutrition Type:
- Proteins
- Carbohydrates
- Multi-Vitamins and Antioxidants
- Amino Acid
- Fibers
- Minerals
- Others
Global Medical Nutrition Market, By Patient Type:
- Infant Nutrition
- Adult Nutrition
- Geriatric Nutrition
Global Medical Nutrition Market, By Indication:
- Diabetes
- Cancer
- Gastrointestinal Diseases
- Metabolic Syndromes
- Others
Global Medical Nutrition Market, By Route of Administration:
- Oral
- Enteral
- Parenteral
Global Medical Nutrition Market, By End User:
- Hospitals
- Home Care Settings
- Long Term Care
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Global Medical Nutrition Market, By Region:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7mtlk6-nutrition?w=4
