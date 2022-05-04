DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 4, 2022--
The "Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Needle free drug delivery system is an innovative method of drug delivery into a patient's body without piercing skin. Needle free drug delivery systems are also called as needle less drug delivery system. Needle free drug delivery system decreases the needle stick injuries to healthcare personnel, and it prevents improper use of needles and syringe.
Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and lifestyle disorder is expected to increase the demand for needle free drug delivery systems, in near future. Furthermore, increase in demand for pain free drug transportation and self administration is expected to drive the global needle free drug delivery market growth.
However, drawbacks related to devices such as blockage, and restrictions of drug flow is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global needle free drug delivery market growth. Also, high cost of devices will affect the global needle free drug delivery market growth.
Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Market Segmentation
By Technology
- Novel Needle-Free
- Jet Injector
- Transdermal Patch
- Inhaler
- Others
By Application
- Vaccination
- Pediatric Injections
- Pain Management
- Insulin Delivery
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Companies Mentioned
- Antares Pharma Inc
- Pharmajet
- Injex Pharma AG
- National Medical Products Inc
- European Pharma Group
- Crossject
- Penject Corporation
- Valeritas Inc
- Endo International PLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xl7xsp
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220504005601/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEDICAL SUPPLIES HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/04/2022 05:35 AM/DISC: 05/04/2022 05:36 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220504005601/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.