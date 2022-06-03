DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 3, 2022--
The "Neuroscience Antibodies and Assays Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Neuroscience Antibodies and Assays Market is expected to register a CAGR of around 10.2% during the forecast period.
Key Market Trends
Immunoassays Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Neuroscience Antibodies and Assays Market
Immunoassays are chemical tests that measure the presence or concentration of a macromolecule or a small molecule in a solution through the use of an antibody or an antigen. Immunoassays are widely used techniques in different areas for the diagnosis of diseases, therapeutic drug monitoring and also in pharmacokinetic and bioequivalence studies in drug discovery and development. According to World Health Organization (WHO), hundreds of millions of people globally are affected by neurological disorders among them more than 50 million people affected with epilepsy and around 47 million people are affected by dementia globally.
Immunoassays segment holds a significant market share in the neuroscience antibodies and assays market and is anticipated to show a similar trend over the forecast period due to the development of novel antibodies, technological developments in immunoassays, and increasing government initiatives in the genomics and proteomics research field. Rising incidence of neurological diseases, technological developments in immunoassays and increasing research and development activities are the key driving factors in the immunoassays segment.
North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
North America is expected to hold a major market share in the global neuroscience antibodies and assays market due to rising incidence of neurological diseases, increasing research and development activities and growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in this region.
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the year 2014, about 5 million Americans were suffered with Alzheimer's disease and this number is projected to be 14 million people by the year 2060. Furthermore, growing investments for the development of structure-based drug designs, increasing research in the field of genomics and proteomics and presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure is also fueling the growth of the overall regional market to a large extent.
