The "Next-Generation Sequencing Technology Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report on the global next-generation sequencing technology market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022 to 2028.
The report predicts the global next-generation sequencing technology market to grow with a CAGR of nearly 13% over the forecast period from 2022-2028. The study on next-generation sequencing technology market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022 to 2028.
The report on next-generation sequencing technology market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global next-generation sequencing technology market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global next-generation sequencing technology market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising demand for early detection of cancer and infectious diseases will augment the growth of the market.
- Increasing advancements in next generation sequencing procedures will fuel the market growth.
Restraints
- Storage and management issues of enormous data generated by next generation sequencing and its interpretation will restrain the market growth during the forecast period.
Opportunities
- The development of next generation cardiovascular sequencing technology will create growth opportunities for the market.
Segments Covered
The global next-generation sequencing technology market is segmented on the basis of technology, end-user, and application.
The Global next-generation sequencing technology Market by Technology
- Sequencing by Synthesis
- Ion Semiconductor Sequencing
- Sequencing by Ligation
- Pyrosequencing
- Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing
The Global next-generation sequencing technology Market by End-User
- Academic and Research Centers
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Hospitals and Clinics
The Global next-generation sequencing technology Market by Application
- Clinical Application
- Cardiovascular
- Oncology
- Reproductive Health Diagnostics
- Others
- Research Application
- Drug Discovery
- Agriculture & Animal Research
- Others
Company Profiles
The companies covered in the report include
- Agilent Technologies
- Twist Bioscience
- DNASTAR Inc
- Eurofins Scientific
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Illumina Inc.
- Macrogen Inc.
- Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.
- Qiagen
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the next-generation sequencing technology market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the next-generation sequencing technology market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global next-generation sequencing technology market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.
