The "Offshore Helicopter Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global offshore helicopter services market reached a value of US$ 2.43 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 2.96 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.10% during 2022-2027.
- Airbus SE
- Bristow Group Inc.
- CHC Helicopter
- Falcon Aviation Services
- Gulf Helicopters
- Heligo Charters Pvt. Ltd.
- Heli-Union
- Leonardo S.p.A.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- NHV Group
- Omni Helicopters International S.A.
- Petroleum Helicopters International Inc
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Offshore helicopter services refer to the practice of monitoring and inspecting oil rigs and the transportation of goods and passengers. Medium, heavy and light are some of the commonly used types of helicopters in these services. They are also widely used for drilling, production, relocation, decommissioning, and transporting supplies and equipment during construction and subsea exploration. Offshore helicopter services consist of a ground station, transceiver, processor, combat cabinet, and power supply. They widely offer services to oil and gas rigs, offshore windfarms by delivering urgent supplies, evacuating people in medical emergencies and transporting crew to the platform. These services ensure operation efficiency and safety, and increase situational awareness, thus resulting in reduced accidents and operational costs.
Significant growth across the offshore wind power industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Offshore helicopter services are used for transferring the crew to the platforms for the maintenance of the wind turbines as they face rougher, harsher and corrosive environments. In line with this, the increasing demand for exploration activities, coupled with the ultra-deep-water and deep-water activities is favoring the market growth.
Moreover, the large-scale incorporation of the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, and real-time data in helicopter services to enhance safety and assist pilots in decision-making during flights are also providing an impetus to the market growth. Additionally, the development of lightweight and highly autonomous helicopters that offer reliable, faster, and user-friendly technologies are positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including increasing demand for oil and gas drilling activities and extensive fundings in research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.
- How has the global offshore helicopter services market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global offshore helicopter services market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the End-use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global offshore helicopter services market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
