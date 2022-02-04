DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 4, 2022--
The "Global Optical Communication and Network Equipment Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the global optical communication and network equipment market is envisioned to display growth at a CAGR of 7.06% through the predicted period of 2021-2028.
Companies Mentioned
- Adtran Inc
- Alcatel Lucent Enterprise
- Arista Networks Inc
- Ciena Corporation
- Cisco Systems Inc
- Fujitsu Optical Components Limited
- Huawei Technology Co Ltd
- Infinera Corporation
- Juniper Networks Inc
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Nec Corporation
- Nokia Corporation
- Ribbon Communications Inc
- Ericsson
- Zte Corporation
In recent years, cloud computing has become a vital part of the business landscape. In this regard, several companies are embracing complex computing solutions. This rise in cloud-based and visualization services essentially helps the growth of the studied market across the globe. Furthermore, the increased demand for IoT technologies, coupled with the growing need for 5G infrastructure, is likely to open new avenues for the optical communication and network equipment market.
However, the rising complexities in networks and the need for high initial investment hampers the growth of the optical communication and network equipment market.
The global optical communication and network equipment market covers North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.
Europe is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the optical communication and network equipment market over the forecast period. The increasing spending by European telecommunication carriers on optical equipment due to the rising demand for broadband connections is supplementing the studied market's progress. Other than this, the European Commission adopted a 5G action plan to ensure the early deployment of a 5G network across the region, fueling the optical communication and network equipment market's development within Europe.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Global Optical Communication and Network Equipment Market - Summary
2. Industry Outlook
2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on Optical Communication and Network Equipment Market
2.2. Key Insights
2.2.1. Europe to Become Fastest Evolving Regional Market
2.2.2. Deployment of Ftth in Several Countries
2.2.3. Advancements in Technology
2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
2.3.2. Threat of Substitutes
2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry
2.4. Market Attractiveness Index
2.5. Vendor Scorecard
2.6. Key Impact Analysis
2.6.1. Compatibility
2.6.2. Transmission Distance
2.6.3. Data Rate
2.6.4. Wavelength
2.7. Key Market Strategies
2.7.1. Acquisitions
2.7.2. Product Launches
2.7.3. Contracts & Partnerships
2.7.4. Business Expansions & Divestitures
2.8. Market Drivers
2.8.1. Cloud-Based and Visualization Services
2.8.2. Increase in Optical Data Centers
2.9. Market Challenges
2.9.1. Rising Complexities in Networks
2.9.2. High Initial Investments
2.10. Market Opportunities
2.10.1. Rise in Demand for Iot
2.10.2. Growing Trend of Higher Bandwidth Devices
2.10.3. Requirement of 5G Infrastructure
3. Global Optical Communication and Network Equipment Market Outlook - by Components
4. Global Optical Communication and Network Market Outlook - by Technology
5. Global Optical Communication and Network Equipment Market Outlook - by Industry Verticals
6. Global Optical Communication and Network Equipment Market - Regional Outlook
7. Competitive Landscape
8. Research Methodology & Scope
