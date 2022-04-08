DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 8, 2022--
The "Optogenetics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global optogenetics market reached a value of US$ 31.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 85.4 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 17.30% during 2022-2027.
Companies Mentioned
- Addgene
- Coherent Inc.
- Elliot Scientific Limited
- GenSight Biologics S.A.
- HUBNER GmbH & Co KG
- Judges Scientific plc
- Laserglow Technologies
- Noldus Information Technology
- Regenxbio Inc.
- Shanghai Laser & Optics Century Co. Ltd
- The Jackson Laboratory
- Thorlabs Inc.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Optogenetics refers to a scientific approach that includes a combination of genetics and optics technologies. It is primarily used for controlling and monitoring the biological functions of neurons and other types of cells with light sensors. This information provides insights into individual behavior and physiology, including movement, learning, memory, navigation, metabolism, respiration, and sensor processing. Optogenetics aids in clinical discoveries by shedding light on the cellular activities associated with various diseases, such as chronic pain, epilepsy, Parkinson disease, stroke, drug addiction, obsessive compulsion disorder (OCD), social dysfunction, and anxiety and depression. On account of these applications, optogenetics finds extensive utilization in the field of neurosciences.
The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders due to various infections, ailments, genetic disorders, congenital abnormalities, and brain, nerve, and spinal cord injuries is one of the key factors currently driving the optogenetics market growth. In line with this, the introduction of fiber-coupled light-emitting diode (LED) for being incorporated into the implants to enable the untethered light delivery is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.
Additionally, rapid technological advancements in neural connectivity, wireless microchip, sensors, cell phenotyping tools, and various imaging tools, like computed tomography (CT), position emission tomography (PET), and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to precisely evaluate organs and tissues for identifying disorders is propelling the market growth. The rising inclination of healthcare professionals toward optogenetic therapeutic methodologies on account of its cellular, spatial, and temporal precision is further contributing to the market growth.
Other factors, including increasing healthcare expenditure, extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of neurosciences, and strategic collaborations between key players, pharmaceutical companies, and governments of various nations to implement favorable policies that support the launch of novel drugs for treating neurological diseases, are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global optogenetics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global optogenetics market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the light equipment type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global optogenetics market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Optogenetics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Light Equipment Type
7 Market Breakup by Application
8 Market Breakup by End User
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4go4xv
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220408005293/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY GENETICS OPTICAL HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/08/2022 08:51 AM/DISC: 04/08/2022 08:51 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220408005293/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.