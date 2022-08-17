DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022--
The "Global Ostomy/Stoma Care and Accessories Market Outlook 2020: Global Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The ostomy/stoma care and accessories market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period of 2019-2028.
Company Profiles
- Coloplast A/S
- Hollister Incorporated
- ConvaTec Group plc
- B. Braun
- ALCARE Co., Ltd.
- Nu-Hope
- Marlen Manufacturing & Development Company
- Welland Medical Limited
- Baohe Ostomy Care
- Flexicare Medical Limited
- Cymed
- Schena Ostomy Technologies, Inc.
- Perma-Type Company Inc.
- 3M
- Smith & Nephew
- Salts Healthcare
The increasing ageing population, the increase in the number of bladder cancer patients, colorectal cancer patients, and inflammatory bowel disease are some of the major factors which are driving the growth of the market.
Moreover, the increase in the number of awareness programmes and technological advancements are fueling the growth of the market.
Increase in the Geriatric Population and Rising Prevalence of Bladder Cancer and Colorectal Cancer Patients are Driving the Ostomy/Stoma Care and Accessories Market
An ostomy is defined as a surgically created opening through the urinary tract or intestines where effluent (fecal matter, urine, or mucous) is rerouted to the exterior of the body with the help of an artificially created opening known as a stoma. Usually, ostomy surgeries are only performed when there is a part of the bowel or urinary system that is diseased and therefore removed from the body.
There are various products for ostomy care which include bags and accessories. These are attached to the skin of the patients for collecting urine or faecal material. There are various types of ostomy care accessories such as pouch covers, pouch closures, seals/barrier rings, and stoma caps/hats. The increasing prevalence of colon and bladder cancer patients and the rise in the geriatric population across the globe are considered some of the major factors that are driving the stoma care and accessories market demand.
Similarly, the growth in the advancement in healthcare technologies and treatment facilities is considered as some of the factors which are leading to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the changing lifestyle and inadequate food habits lead to cancer issues, which are also driving the market growth.
Home Care to Make a Crucial Contribution to the Growth of the Global Ostomy/Stoma Care and Accessories Market
Based on end-user, the ostomy/stoma care and accessories market has been segmented as hospitals, home care, and speciality clinics. Based on end-user, home care has the largest share of theostomy/stoma care and accessories market. This is due to the increasing demand for home healthcare. Additionally, home care settings allow for ongoing ostomy care by trained nurses within a suitable environment. Home care provides proper care to a patient that eventually leads to a reduced risk of ostomy-related complications.
Based on the procedure, the global ostomy/stoma care market has been segmented as colostomy, ileostomy, and urostomy. The colostomy holds the largest segment based on procedure due to the high prevalence of colorectal cancer patients across the globe, which is driving the market growth.
The market is being driven by the rising prevalence of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) in Europe
Europe holds the largest share of the ostomy/stoma care and accessories market and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Similarly, the rise in the prevalence of IBD and increasing awareness about ostomy care or stoma surgeries among individuals across the region is driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, according to the Journal of Crohn's and Colitis, 0.3% of the total population in Europe suffers from IBD. Therefore, increasing the incidence of IBD in the region highly impacts the growth of the market in Europe.
Scope of the Report
By Product
- Ostomy Bags
- Accessories
By Procedure
- Colostomy
- Ileostomy
- Urostomy
By End-user
- Hospitals
- Home Care
- Specialty Clinics
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
