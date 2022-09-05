DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 5, 2022--
The "Global Over-The-Counter (OTC) Veterinary Drugs Market Outlook to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the Over-The-Counter (OTC) veterinary drugs market offers a global industry analysis for 2017-2021 and an opportunity assessment for 2022-2032.
The report consists of a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. On conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the Over-The-Counter (OTC) veterinary drugs market, growth prospects are obtained with maximum precision.
The report features unique and salient factors that may make a huge impact on the development of the Over-The-Counter (OTC) veterinary drugs market during the forecast period.
It can help market players modify their manufacturing and marketing strategies to envisage maximum growth in this market in the coming years.
The report provides detailed information about the current and future growth prospects of the Over-The-Counter (OTC) veterinary drugs market in the most comprehensive way for a better understanding of readers.
Companies Mentioned
- Zoetis
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Virbac S.A.
- Hester Biosciences Ltd.
- Merck Animal Health
- Elanco Animal Health
- Ceva Sante Animale
- Vetoquinol S.A.
- Phibro Animal Health Corporation
- Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
- Kyoritsu Seiyaku Corporation
- AlphaVet Animal Health Ltd.
- AdvaCare Pharma
- Alphafacts Health Solution
- Bimeda Animal Health Inc.
Key Segments of the Over-The-Counter (OTC) Veterinary Drugs Market:
This study on the Over-The-Counter (OTC) veterinary drugs market offers information divided into four important segments - drug class, product form, sales channel and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.
Drug Class
- Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drug (NSAID)
- Antihistamine
- Decongestant and Bronchodilator
- Antibacterial
- H2 Receptor Antagonists
- Nutrients and Supplements
- Glucocorticoids
- Lubricant Eye Drops and Artificial Tears
- Anti-parasitic
- Antidiarrheal Agents
- Others
Product Form
- Oral
- Injectable
- Topical
- Others
Sales Channel
- Veterinary Hospitals
- Veterinary Clinics
- Retail Pharmacy
- Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
- Online Pharmacy
- Veterinary Shops
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- South Asia
- East Asia
- Oceania
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
