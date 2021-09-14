DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2021--
The "Password Management Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Password Management Market was valued at USD 1,246.9 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3,071 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.87% over the forecast period 2021 - 2026.
Companies Mentioned
- LogMeIn Inc
- 1Password (AgileBits Inc.)
- Dashlane Inc.
- Keeper Security Inc.
- Avatier Corporation
- Core Security Technologies
- Fastpass Corp.
- Hitachi ID Systems Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- Cyberark Software Ltd
- Trend Micro Inc.
- EmpowerID
- Ivanti Software Inc.
- Intuitive Security Systems Pty Ltd
- Steganos Software GmbH
- AceBIT GmbH
- Siber Systems (Roboform)
- Centrify Corporation
- Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd
Key Market Trends
Mobile Device Password Protection to Dominate the Market
- Mobile devices are capable of supporting business applications that are critical to each organization and laptops play a vital role in providing mobility to the user. In addition to numerous benefits, they also extend the workforce's capabilities beyond the office. True to its name, mobile devices enable the performance of business tasks remotely, as they offer mobility. Thus, mobile devices have made it convenient to work remotely.
- The increasing applications of mobile devices have driven the need for password management, as it can be integrated into mobile devices to be certain about the access to corporate data and password policy guidelines. This also provides organizations with a level of visibility and control over mobile apps.
- According to Verizon's Mobile Security Index in 2019, about 86% of the enterprise executives expressed that threats in mobile devices are increasing rapidly and 67% of the enterprise executives are not confident about the security of their mobile devices, compared to other IT assets.
- Further, companies are trying to accomplish business tasks using the latest and greatest technology. Several digital transformation initiatives have given way to digital solutions that require technological advancements, such as the use of mobile devices that offer several benefits to the companies.
- A primary analysis of privacy and security settings in the MobileIron's Global Threat Report indicated that about 38% of the mobile devices introduce unnecessary risk to the organization. These increasing concerns are the clear indications of the need for efficient and reliable password management systems. This factor is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
- In the Asia-Pacific region, countries like China, India, Japan are driving the region's growth. The increasing cyber-attacks have propelled China to strengthen its defensive capabilities. This is expected to boost the adoption of security solutions, such as password management, to prevent unauthorized access. According to China's National Computer Network Emergency Response Technical Team (CNCERT), in 2018, 14,000 servers in the United States infected by a Trojan virus or botnet controlled 3.34 million host computers in China, thereby representing a nearly 90.8% increase in attacks on a year-over-year basis.
- Cybersecurity is rapidly gaining interest from the Japanese government and enterprises. Increased cyber-attacks on Japanese organizations, especially identity thefts, are prompting the government to establish new legislation, strategies, and facilities. The enterprises in the country have been among the early adopters of ERP systems and enterprise-level digitization. This is driving the adoption of security systems.
- For instance, in 2019, the government of Japan approved to formulate a venture, in order to try hands on credential stuffing over the increasing use of IoT devices, including devices at both the enterprise network and consumer levels, primarily to ensure security among the population in the digital age. The government organization mentioned to check 200 million IoT devices in the country, with random passwords, which are never changed above default one. This will be rectified to enhance security.
- Moreover, developing countries such as India have experienced a rapid increase in cyber crimes registration, with the country ranking fifth in terms of the overall DNS hijacks. Also, according to Gemalto, India accounts for 37% of the global breaches in terms of records compromised or stolen.
- India ranks second only after the United States for hacking attempts in the world, according to the recent report by Akamai Technologies. The report has mentioned that, in 2018 over 120 crore attempts were made to hack financial institutes in the country.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry
4.5 Market Drivers
4.5.1 Increased Cybersecurity Risk in the Recent Times
4.6 Market Restraints
4.6.1 Security Flaw Related to Hacking of Password Managers
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Solution Type
5.2 Technology Type
5.3 End-user Vertical
5.4 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/47m4vr
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005726/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY SECURITY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 09/14/2021 08:50 AM/DISC: 09/14/2021 08:51 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005726/en