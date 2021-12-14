DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2021--
The "Global Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for pharmacy automation equipment market to witness a high growth rate at 7.83% over the forecasted period from 2022 to 2028.
Companies Mentioned
- Amerisourcebergen
- Accu Chart Plus Healthcare System Inc
- Arxium Inc
- Alixarx
- Avery Weigh Tronix
- Baxter International Inc
- Becton Dickinson And Company
- Capsa Healthcare Llc
- Cerner Corporation
- McKesson Corporation
- Newicon Oy
Considering major factors, the role of pharmacy automation in rationalizing operations and rising preference for decentralized pharmacy services are influencing the adoption of pharmacy automation systems. Medication errors create multiple issues in pharmacies and hospitals. In this regard, automated medication dispensing systems help minimize these errors, ensuring the patient's safety.
However, the lack of financial support, averseness in adopting pharmacy automation systems, and complexities in operations these systems impede the market's growth.
The global pharmacy automation equipment market covers North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.
The Asia-Pacific is expected to observe the fastest growth rate over the considered phase. This growth can be on account of rising product development activities undertaken by prominent players. Other than this, the rising prevalence of chronic conditions, in addition to the surging geriatric population, supports the demand for automation systems. Furthermore, artificial intelligence and machine learning support the adoption of automated systems across hospitals and pharmacies, thereby supplementing the growth of the pharmacy automation equipment market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Global Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market - Summary
2. Industry Outlook
2.1. Impact Of Covid-19 On Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market
2.2. Key Insights
2.3. Porter's Five Forces Model
2.4. Market Attractiveness Index
2.5. Vendor Scorecard
2.6. Key Strategic Developments
2.6.1. Contracts and Partnerships
2.6.2. Business Expansions, Announcements, and Divestitures
2.6.3. Acquisitions & Mergers
2.6.4. New Product Launches & Developments
2.7. Market Drivers
2.7.1. Growing Preference For Decentralized Pharmacy Services
2.7.2. Pharmacy Automation Rationalizing Operations
2.8. Market Challenges
2.8.1. Lack Of Financial Support and Reluctance In Adopting Pharmacy Automation Systems
2.8.2. Complexity In Operating Automated Dispensing Systems
2.9. Market Opportunities
2.9.1. Surging Demand For Specialty Drugs
2.9.2. Technological Advancements
3. Global Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market - by Technology
3.1. Automated Medication Dispensing System
3.2. Automated Packaging and Labeling System
3.3. Automated Table-Top Counter
3.4. Automated Storage and Retrieval System
3.5. Other Technologies
4. Global Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market - by Industry Verticals
4.1. Retail Pharmacy
4.2. Hospital Pharmacy
4.3. Other Industry Verticals
5. Global Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market - Regional Outlook
6. Company Profile
7. Research Methodology & Scope
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/op7qrb
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005926/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/14/2021 10:14 AM/DISC: 12/14/2021 10:14 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005926/en