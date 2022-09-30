DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022--
The "Global Pharmacy Information Systems Market Research and Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for pharmacy information systems is projected to have a considerable CAGR of around 10.4% during the forecast period. The pharmacy information system is used to manage, and record the data related to the patient's medication and supply of drugs and other essentials related to pharmacy.
The data relating to the diagnosis of any disease is also stored for the future through PIS. In addition, it enables in managing patient profiles, processing and billing, workflow, accounts receivables, and inventory.
One of the key features of pharmacy information systems is, the information regarding the shortage of medicine and patient's medication can be easily generated and managed by the pharmacist in a digital format. The factors attributing to the growth of PIS includes an increase in demand of people for the better quality of healthcare services and growing adoption of cloud-based pharmacy information systems across various segments of the healthcare sector.
The increase in healthcare instruments manufacturers worldwide, rising funding, and technological advancements are also the factors that are contributing to the growth of the global PIS market. However, high initial cost, complex technological guidelines of pharmacy information systems software, scarcity of skilled professionals, and privacy & data breach are major restraining factors that affect the growth of this market. An increase in funding by the government and major players in drugs and medication R&D in emerging nations are the major opportunities for the pharmacy information systems market.
COVID-19 Impact on global Pharmacy Information Systems Market
The global pharmacy information systems market is positively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the growth in patients during the pandemic, the demand for effective healthcare management systems is increased, also to manage and record the data related to medicine supply and coming orders, the use and adoption of cloud-based pharmacy information systems are increased.
Additionally, it has witnessed that during the pandemic, most of the patients were connecting to their consultants for getting the enquiries and queries related to the medications through these systems. Hence, the overall growth in the PIS market has increased.
Companies Mentioned
- Allscripts Healthcare, LLC
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- athenahealth, Inc.
- Carestream Health Inc.
- Cerner Corp.
- eClinicalWorks, LLC
- Epic Systems Corp.
- HansasoftOU
- Mckesson Corp.
- Medical Information Technology, Inc.
- Netsmart Technologies, Inc
- Parata Systems, LLC
- ScriptPro LLC
- Siemens AG
- Swisslog Holding
The Report Covers
- Market value data analysis of 2020 and forecast to 2027.
- Annualized market revenues ($ million) for each market segment.
- Country-wise analysis of major geographical regions.
- Key companies operating in the global pharmacy information systems market. Based on the availability of data, information related to pipeline products, and relevant news is also available in the report.
- Analysis of business strategies by identifying the key market segments positioned for strong growth in the future.
- Analysis of market entry and market expansion strategies.
- Competitive strategies by identifying 'who-stands-where' in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Summary
2. Market Overview and Insights
2.1. Scope of the Report
2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends
2.2.1. Key Findings
2.2.2. Recommendations
2.2.3. Conclusion
3. Competitive Landscape
3.1. Key Company Analysis
3.1.1. Overview
3.1.2. Financial Analysis
3.1.3. SWOT Analysis
3.2. Key Strategy Analysis
3.3. Impact of Covid on key players
4. Market Determinants
4.1. Motivators
4.2. Restraints
4.3. Opportunities
5. Market Segmentation
5.1. Global Pharmacy Information Systems Market, By Deployment
5.1.1. On-Premises
5.1.2. Cloud-Based
5.2. Global Pharmacy Information Systems Market, By Type
5.2.1. Out Patients
5.2.2. In Patients
5.3. Global Pharmacy Information Systems Market, By Components
5.3.1. Hardware
5.3.2. Software& Services
5.4. Global Pharmacy Information Systems Market, By End-User
5.4.1. Physician Offices
5.4.2. Hospital & Pharmacy
5.4.3. Paramedic Services
6. Regional Analysis
7. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/92xjxe
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005285/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH OTHER HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/30/2022 07:08 AM/DISC: 09/30/2022 07:08 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005285/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.