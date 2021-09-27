DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2021--
The "Global Plant Based Biomanufacturing Market, By Product Type (Antibodies, Vaccines, Proteins, Biologics, Enzyme, Others), By Technology (Upstream v/s Downstream) By Source (Whole Plant, Plant Cells, Others), By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global plant based biomanufacturing market will report an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2022-2026.
The market growth can be attributed to the advancing healthcare capabilities to device treatment from plant based elements. Moreover, increasing number of pipeline products that are a part of plant based biologics is further drive the growth of the global plant based biomanufacturing market in the upcoming five years. Also, rising demands for the human biologics, and to make these procedures affordable and less time consuming, the global plant based biomanufacturing market is expected to grow substantially in the next five years. Additionally, recent developments in plant expression vectors, downstream processing, and glycoengineering have established plants as a superior alternative to biologics production. As a next best commercial development in the field of biotechnology the global plant based biomanufacturing market is anticipated to register esteemed growth in the future five years.
Plant based biomanufacturing includes protein manufacturing processes through recombinant protein production. These proteins include protein biopolymers, industrial proteins and enzymes, and therapeutic proteins. The production processes involve a narrowing diversity of bioreactors for cell, hairy root, microalgae, and moss cultivation. Direct use of cultivated plant cells, whole or minimally processed plants, or plant parts (e.g., seeds, dried leaves) is in development for industrial/bioenergy applications as well as for therapeutics and vaccines and play a vital role in bio-pharmaceutical productions.
