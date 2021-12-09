DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2021--

Portable automotive Wi-Fi routers are smart portable devices that are intended to provide internet connectivity to the passengers in a vehicle while the vehicle is in use. The increased inclination toward the introduction of smart technologies in vehicles such as telematics, fleet management system, fleet optimization as well as the introduction of connected features in vehicles supplement the growth of the market across the globe.

The portable automotive Wi-Fi router market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to increasing trend of advanced technology introduced in vehicles across the globe.

The portable automotive Wi-Fi router market has been segmented on the basis of vehicle type, sales channel, vehicle class, application and region. By vehicle type, the market has been segmented into passenger car, light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicles. By sales channel, the market has been segmented into OEM and aftermarket. By vehicle class, the market has been segmented into mid-priced and luxury. By application, the market has been segmented into driver assistance, safety, entertainment, well-being, vehicle management and mobility management. By region, the global market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

  • This study presents analytical depiction of the global portable automotive Wi-Fi router market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
  • The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.
  • The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
  • The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the financial competency of the market.
  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers.

  • Rise in trend of connectivity solutions
  • Surge in adoption of cloud technology
  • Increase in use of cloud-based technology for vehicle telematics

  • Lack of uninterrupted & seamless internet connectivity
  • High cost of advanced technologies

  • Lack of cellular internet connectivity
  • Rise in adoption of connected cars

  • Cisco Systems
  • Cradlepoint, Inc.
  • Guangzhou Gaoke Communications Technology
  • HooToo
  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
  • KuWFi Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Sierra Wireless
  • Teldat Group
  • Shenzhen Zhiguanghong Technologies Co., Ltd
  • ZTE Corporation

