The "Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Research Report by Product, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market size was estimated at USD 70.04 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 72.43 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 3.74% to reach USD 87.31 Billion by 2026.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Respiratory Protective Equipment Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market?
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Stringent workers safety regulations & policies
- Rising prevalence of infectious biological hazards such as SARS, EVD, and MERS
- Growing awareness about importance of workplace safety
- Rise in demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) due to COVID-19 outbreak
Restraints
- Growing automation and reducing worker demand in several industries
Opportunities
- Rapid industrial growth in developing economies
- Engineered and high-performance multi-functionality protective equipment
Challenges
- Lack of awareness regarding the proper use of the respiratory protective equipment
Companies Mentioned
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.
- Alpha Solway Ltd
- Ansell Ltd.
- Avon Rubber p.l.c
- Bullard
- Cordova Safety Products
- Delta Plus Group
- Dragerwerk AG
- DSI Safety Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc
- Gateway Safety, Inc
- Gentex Corporation
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- ILC Dover LP
- Intech Safety Pvt. Ltd.
- Jayco Safety Products
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Mine Safety Appliances, or MSA Safety Incorporated
- Ocenco, Inc.
- Pan Taiwan Enterprise Co. Ltd
- Polison Corporation
- RBP Safety
- Shanghai Baoya Safety Equipment Inc.
- The 3M Company
- Uvex Safety Group
