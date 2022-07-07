DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022--
The "Robotic Software Platforms - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Robotic Software Platforms Market to Reach US$11.3 Billion by the Year 2026
Robotic software represents a system that is enabled by artificial intelligence (AI) and used for guiding different tasks or functions performed by robots. The software enables functions for increasing safety, motion, intelligence and productivity of operations. It gives robots the ability to feel, see, learn and also maintain security.
Rapid adoption of robotics by the industrial sector creates strong demand growth scenario for robotic software. With a stupendous increase in use of robots across various sectors, demand for robot software would also increase significantly. Rapid developments in the areas of IoT, AI and other software technologies led to a major spurt in the global market for robot software in the recent years.
Sensor miniaturization would also drive increased adoption of robotic technologies across various industries going forward. Mobile robot platforms in particular employ complex sensors. Miniaturization of sensors would lead to reduction in costs of both sensors and mobile robotic platforms, which would lead to even higher adoption across new applications such as delivery, logistics and surveillance among others.
The global market for Robotic Software Platforms estimated at US$8.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026
The Robotic Software Platforms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.56% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% through the analysis period.
Significant opportunities for growth, for developers of robot software, are expected in the Asia-Pacific market going forward. Major economies that would contribute to such growth are China, South Korea, India and Singapore where adoption of robotic technologies across industries is increasing tremendously.
