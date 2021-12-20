DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2021--
The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Small Cell Backhaul Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The technologies in small cell backhaul have undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional 2G to advanced 5G communication technology.
The rising waves of new technologies, such as millimeter wave and microwave are creating significant potential in various electronic platforms due to increased speed and bandwidth.
In small cell backhaul market, various technologies, such as sub-6 Ghz, copper, millimeter wave, fiber, satellite, and microwave are used in the 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G applications. Increase in data traffic, deployment of small cell base stations, and upgradation of communication technology are creating new opportunities for various small cell backhaul technologies.
This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the small cell backhaul market.
The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global small cell backhaul technology by application, technology, and region.
This report answers the following 9 key questions:
Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the small cell backhaul market?
Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in small cell backhaul market?
Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?
Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in small cell backhaul market?
Q.6 What are the latest developments in small cell backhaul technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?
Q.8 Who are the major players in this small cell backhaul market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this small cell backhaul technology space?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Technology Landscape
2.1. Technology Background and Evolution
2.2. Technology and Application Mapping
2.3. Supply Chain
3. Technology Readiness
3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness
3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Small Cell Backhaul Technologies
3.3. Competitive Intensity
3.4. Regulatory Compliance
4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024
4.1. Small Cell Backhaul Opportunity
4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)
4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments
5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region
5.1. Small Cell Backhaul Market by Region
5.2. North American Small Cell Backhaul Technology Market
5.2.1. United States Small Cell Backhaul Technology Market
5.2.2. Canadian Small Cell Backhaul Technology Market
5.2.3. Mexican Small Cell Backhaul Technology Market
5.3. European Small Cell Backhaul Technology Market
5.3.1. The United Kingdom Small Cell Backhaul Technology Market
5.3.2. German Automotive Small Cell Backhaul Technology Market
5.3.3. French Automotive Small Cell Backhaul Technology Market
5.4. APAC Small Cell Backhaul Technology Market
5.4.1. Chinese Small Cell Backhaul System Technology Market
5.4.2. Japanese Small Cell Backhaul System Technology Market
5.4.3. Indian Small Cell Backhaul System Technology Market
5.4.4. South Korean Small Cell Backhaul Technology Market
5.5. ROW Small Cell Backhaul Technology Market
6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Small Cell Backhaul Technologies
7. Companies/Ecosystem
7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis
7.2. Market Share Analysis
7.3. Geographical Reach
8. Strategic Implications
8.1. Implications
8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Small Cell Backhaul Market by Technology
8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Small Cell Backhaul Market by Application
8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Small Cell Backhaul Market by Region
8.3. Emerging Trends in the Small Cell Backhaul Market
8.4. Disruption Potential
8.5. Strategic Analysis
8.5.1. New Product Development
8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Small Cell Backhaul Market
8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Small Cell Backhaul Market
9. Company Profiles of Leading Players
9.1. DragonWave
9.2. Alcatel-Lucent
9.3. Siklu
9.4. Ceragon
9.5. Fastback/Sub10
