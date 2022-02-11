DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 11, 2022--
The "Global Smart Hospital Market (2021-2026) by Components, Services Rendered, Application, Connectivity, Artificial Intelligence, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Hospital Market is estimated to be USD 27.6 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 82.89 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 24.6%.
Factors such as technological advancements, increased healthcare spending, a sedentary lifestyle, more awareness, and a high acceptance rate of new technologies are driving the growth of the global smart hospital market. The increasing rise in chronic illnesses such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease, particularly in industrialized nations, has dramatically increased the demand for healthcare solutions in recent decades.
Hospitals are under pressure to make the best use of staff, handle increased demand, deliver the greatest services, and reduce maintenance costs all at the same time, which opens the door for IT firms to enter the market. However, a few factors hindering the market include the expensive cost of linked devices and a lack of knowledge about new technologies like the internet of things.
Rising adoption in emerging economies is expected to generate untapped opportunities for market participants.
The Global Smart Hospital Market is segmented based on Components, Services Rendered, Application, Connectivity, Artificial Intelligence, and Geography.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Modernization of Healthcare Infrastructure
- Increasing Use of Smart Devices
- Development of IoT Technologies in Healthcare
Restraints
- High Cost of Connected Systems
- Lack of Management Buy-In
Opportunities
- Increasing Investments from Government
- Rising Adoption in Emerging Economies
Challenges
- Inability to Evaluate Technology Solutions
