The "Global Smart Routers Market Outlook 2020: Global Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast, 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart routers market is anticipated to grow with a value CAGR of 4.9% over 2019-2028.
According to a study published by Insure Insights on the Smart Routers Market, a Smart Router is also known as Smart Wi-Fi router, it provides interaction with mobile applications and devices and provides internet connection through Wi-Fi mode and improves the Wi-Fi experience in automated, intelligent ways. The increase by different sectors using IoT by adopting smart devices has driven the market.
The growing demand for a good internet connection has driven the market.
The technological advancements in Smart Routers and growing demand for fair internet connection have primarily contributed in the Market. Moreover, the increasing demand for high speed internet connection for home and office use have promoted the market growth. The rising demand for remote monitoring systems and increase in the use of IoT in various industries have positively impacted the market growth.
300 Mbps and below has obtained the highest growth in the Global Smart Routers Market
Based on Product, the market is bifurcated into 300 Mbps and below, 300-1000 Mbps and Above 1000 Mbps. The 300 Mbps and below segment have held the most significant growth. The rise in the use of 300 Mbps and below Smart Routers for residential use is the key reason for the segmental growth. The increase in the need for internet connection at houses have further boosted the segmental growth.
Based on Application, the market is further divided into Home, Office, and Entertainment. The Home segment has held a lucrative market share owing to an increase in the demand for internet connectivity at home. The COVID-19 outbreak has highly contributed to the growth due to an increase in working from home and Online Classes. However, the Office segment is expected to growth at a remarkable rate due to the increase in the demand for better internet connection at Offices.
North America to rule the Regional Market due to the growing demand for Smart Routers
The regional market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and SAMEA. The rise in economic development and growing demand for Smart Routers in the region are the prime factors for the regional growth of the market. The high adoption of advanced technologies and increased demand for Internet connection for various sectors have contributed to the market growth in the region. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a substantial rate owing to the rising in the demand for Smart Routers in countries like China, India, South Korea, Japan etc. The rising focus by government for digitalization is further boosting the regional market.
