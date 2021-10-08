DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 8, 2021--
The "Smoking Cessation Drugs Global Market Insights 2021, Analysis and Forecast to 2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes the global market size of Smoking Cessation Drugs from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.
For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2016 to 2026.
This report covers the following regions:
- North America
- South America
- Asia & Pacific
- Europe
- MEA
The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
Companies Covered:
- GSK
- Pfizer
- Kimree Technology Co.
- Johnson& Johnson
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
- The Harvard Drug Group
- Perrigo Company
- Fontem Ventures
- Smoke Away
For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Smoking Cessation Drugs as well as some small players.
The information for each competitor includes:
- Company Profile
- Main Business Information
- SWOT Analysis
- Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
- Market Share
Applications Segment:
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Types Segment:
- NRTs Products
- Nicotine-Free Products
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End Users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
5.6 Covid-19 Impact
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Smoking Cessation Drugs Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Smoking Cessation Drugs by Region
8.2 Import of Smoking Cessation Drugs by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Smoking Cessation Drugs Market in North America (2016-2026)
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Smoking Cessation Drugs Market in South America (2016-2026)
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Smoking Cessation Drugs Market in Asia & Pacific (2016-2026)
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Smoking Cessation Drugs Market in Europe (2016-2026)
Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Smoking Cessation Drugs Market in MEA (2016-2026)
Chapter 14 Summary For Global Smoking Cessation Drugs Market (2016-2021)
14.1 Smoking Cessation Drugs Market Size
14.2 Smoking Cessation Drugs Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Smoking Cessation Drugs Market Forecast (2021-2026)
15.1 Smoking Cessation Drugs Market Size Forecast
15.2 Smoking Cessation Drugs Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
