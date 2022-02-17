DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 17, 2022--
The "Global Speech To Speech Translation Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the speech to speech translation market and it is poised to grow by $238.93 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 9.64% during the forecast period.
The report on the speech to speech translation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand from the growing business process outsourcing (BPO) sector and the adoption of speech analytics for financial trading.
The speech to speech translation market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the emergence of handheld devices with speech-to-speech translation functionality as one of the prime reasons driving the speech to speech translation market growth during the next few years.
Companies Mentioned
- Alphabet Inc.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc.
- IAC InterActiveCorp
- Langogo Inc.
- Lingmo International Pty Ltd.
- Mesay
- Microsoft Corp.
- Travis GT BV
- TripLingo LLC
- Waverly Labs Inc.
The report on speech to speech translation market covers the following areas:
- Speech to speech translation market sizing
- Speech to speech translation market forecast
- Speech to speech translation market industry analysis
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Type
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
10. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qwyvys
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220217005809/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY AUDIO/VIDEO
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 02/17/2022 12:40 PM/DISC: 02/17/2022 12:41 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220217005809/en