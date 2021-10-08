DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 8, 2021--
The "Vascular Grafts Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application (Cardiac Aneurysm, Kidney Failure, Coronary Artery Disease, By Raw Material (Polyester, Polyurethane), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global vascular grafts market size is expected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by the publisher The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028.
Companies Mentioned
- Medtronic plc
- Terumo Corporation
- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
- C.R. Bard; W.L. Gore and Associates, Inc.
- Cook Medical
- Shanghai Suokang Medical Implants Co. Ltd.
- Getinge AB
The increasing prevalence of various cardiovascular disorders, such as Myocardial Infarction (MI), Coronary Heart Disease (CHD) or Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and stroke, coupled with rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries among the patient population is boosting the market growth.
In addition, the market is further driven by a wide number of medical applications and improvements in the development of intraoperative techniques. For instance, the number of peripheral artery procedures increased from 249,350 in 2011 to 280,349 in 2016 in the U.S., according to a research study published by the American Roentgen Ray Society. The COVD-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the country's growth owing to recommended deferrals of elective medical procedures globally coupled with increasing prioritization for COVID-19 treatment.
The endovascular stent-grafts product segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. The growth of the segment is due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular aneurysms. A sedentary lifestyle, limited physical activity, and substance abuse are resulting in a high prevalence of renal and cardiac diseases globally. The impact of these factors is especially high in developed regions such as North America and Europe.
However, the prevalence of these diseases is expected to increase in emerging economies, such as Latin America and the Asia Pacific, owing to changing demographics and rising healthcare expenditure. Key parameters contributing to market growth in these regions include the increasing prevalence of cardiac and renal diseases in the geriatric population, increasing disposable income, and changing lifestyles. On the other hand, the peripheral vascular grafts segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of patients suffering from coronary heart disease across the globe.
The cardiac aneurysm application segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. It can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of hypertension, high blood sugar, and other age-related risk factors. The cardiovascular diseases segment is driven by the rise in the incidence of coronary artery diseases in the geriatric population and an increase in risk factors, such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity in the adult population. However, vascular occlusion application is expected to be the fastest-growing segment due to the easy availability of graft procedures, rising prevalence of vascular occlusive diseases, technological advancements resulting in the development of novel therapies like warfarin. It supports in reducing acute ischemia severity post-PTFE grafts occlusion, which, in turn, minimizes the potential risks associated with prosthetic vascular grafts.
Vascular Grafts Market Report Highlights
- The market is anticipated to grow well over the forecast period owing to the introduction of innovative solutions and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures
- The endovascular stent-grafts product segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to rising patient preference for minimally invasive endovascular stent-grafts for the treatment of thoracoabdominal aortic aneurysm
- The cardiac aneurysm application segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the globe
- The polytetrafluoroethylene raw material segment dominated the market in 2020 majorly due to rising demand for novel engineered prosthetics and technologically advanced products
- North America dominated the market in 2020 majorly due to developed healthcare infrastructure and increasing acceptance of novel technologies
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Global vascular grafts market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping
3.2 Global Vascular Grafts Market Dynamics
3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.3 Global Vascular Grafts Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.3.1 Bargaining Power Of The Suppliers - Moderate
3.3.2 Bargaining Power Of The Buyers - Moderate
3.3.3 Threat Of Substitution - Low
3.3.4 Threats From New Entrants - Moderate
3.3.5 Competitive Rivalry - High
3.4 Global Vascular Grafts Industry Analysis - PEST
3.4.1 Political Landscape
3.4.2 Economic Landscape
3.4.3 Social Landscape
3.4.4 Technology Landscape
3.5 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
3.6 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global vascular grafts market
Chapter 4 Global vascular grafts market: Competitive Analysis
Chapter 5 Global vascular grafts market: Product Market Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 6 Global vascular grafts market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 7 Global Vascular Grafts Market: Raw Material Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 8 Vascular Grafts Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p2u8wt
