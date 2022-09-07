DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022--
The "Veterinary Care Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Veterinary Care Market is expected to grow at the registered CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, 2022-2027.
Key Market Trends
Dogs Segment l is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Market Over the Forecast Period
In the global market, the dogs in the companion animals segment had the strongest revenue share. This can be attributed to market players' increasing initiatives, the growing pet population, and rising pet expenditure.
Organizations are encouraged by the growing demand for effective monitoring and growing awareness of the epidemiology and pathogenesis of diseases in dogs. Several companies plan to launch high-quality dog care products to gain significant market share in this sector. For instance, in July 2020, Boehringer Ingelheim expanded its product portfolio in Indian Market with two new drugs launched, NextGard and Broadline, providing complete parasites for dogs.
According to the American Kennel Club, in March 2022, Ella's Fund, which provides grants of up to USD 1,100 to dog owners in need for dogs with a good prognosis who require life-saving or emergency healthcare, was recommended by the Veterinary Teaching Hospital. Pet owners give their time to an animal-care organization in exchange for donations, repaying the loan at a rate of USD 13.50 per hour. Thus, growing funding for dog care is expected to boost the segment's growth.
Moreover, the rising adoption of dogs and the growing population drive the dog segment. According to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Los Angeles reported that the adoption rate doubled in June 2020, with daily adoptions of about 10 to 13 per day. The rising adoption of pets may drive the growth of the veterinary care management market in the longer term.? According to the 2021-2022 National Pet Owners Survey, 60 million United States households include a dog.
North America Holds a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same Over the Forecast Period
The United States is one of the most developed economies in the world. It currently holds the major share of the veterinary care market and is expected to follow the same trend over the forecast period.
The major factor contributing to the region's greatest market share is the increased incidence of chronic illnesses and rising government initiatives. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in June 2020, the Department of the Interior (DOI) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) listed the zoonotic diseases of most concern in the United States.
The growing pet population and increased spending on pet care fuel the market growth. For instance, according to the 2021-2022 National Pet Owners Survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), 70% of United States households own a pet, which equates to 90.5 million homes. Adding to that, as per the same source, in 2021, it was estimated that around USD 123.6 billion was spent on pets in the United States, up from USD 99.0 billion in 2020.?
The presence of major players, like Idexx Laboratories, Merck & Co. Inc, Zoetis Inc., and many other companies launching new products gives an edge to the region in the global market. For instance, in May 2020, in collaboration with whiskerDocs, a veterinary telehealth expert, PetIQ launched its telehealth services platform. This enables pet owners to make more informed health and clinical decisions for their animals.
Hence, owing to these factors, the market for veterinary care in the region is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period.
