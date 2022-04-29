DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 29, 2022--
The "Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market studied was anticipated to grow with a CAGR of nearly 5% during the forecast period. The market is expected to grow to the increasing animal adoption and animal health expenditure, rising animal diseases and the associated surgical procedures, along with the rise in technological advancements are among key trends expected to trigger market growth.
Key Market Trends
Large Volume Infusion Pumps is Expected to Dominate the Market
Large volume infusion pumps are expected to dominate the global veterinary infusion pump market through the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing use of large volume infusion pumps for delivering fluids to animals during a blood transfusion, administrating parenteral nutrition, and in emergency conditions. The infusion pumps can either be manually operated or automatic. The large volume of infusion pumps can be categorized based on weight, technology, accuracy, flow rate, battery life, and type of infusions (continuous, intermittent).
Furthermore, according to the European Pet Food Industry, there has been a rise in the dog and cats population in the European region between 2012-2019. Therefore with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing animal adoption will further propel the segment growth.
North America Represents the Largest Market and Asia-Pacific is Expected to Register Fastest Growth.
North America is at the forefront of growth in the region and is also an important revenue contributor in the global arena. The rising animal diseases and growing pet adoption are stimulating the growth of the region. As per Veterinary Medical Association, approximately 1 in 4 dogs at some stage in their life, develop neoplasia. Almost half of dogs over the age of 10 will develop cancer. Dogs get cancer at roughly the same rate as humans, while there is less information about the rate of cancer in cats. Some cancers, such as lymphoma, are more common in cats than in dogs.
Similarly, according to Animal Cancer Foundation, there are 65 million dogs and 32 million cats in the United States that are being presently diagnosed with cancer. Moreover, approximately 6 million new cancer diagnoses are made in pets, each year. Hence all these factors are foud creating high growth opportunities for infusion pumps in the North American region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increase in Animal Adoption and Animal Health Expenditure
4.2.2 Increasing Prevalence of Animal Diseases and Associated Surgical Procedures
4.2.3 Rise in Technological Advancements
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Increasing Pet Care Costs
4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Large-Volume Infusion Pumps
5.1.2 Syringe Infusion Pumps
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Veterinary Hospitals
5.2.2 Private Clinics
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle-East and Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG
6.1.2 Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd
6.1.3 Digicare Biomedical Technology Inc.
6.1.4 DRE Veterinary
6.1.5 Grady Medical System Inc.
6.1.6 Heska Corporation
6.1.7 Jorgensen Laboratories
6.1.8 Kent Scientific Corporation
6.1.9 Mediaid Inc.
6.1.10 Q Core Medical Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vhrbgb
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220429005246/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: VETERINARY HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/29/2022 04:26 AM/DISC: 04/29/2022 04:26 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220429005246/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.