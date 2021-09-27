DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2021--
The "Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market based on Product (Analog and IP-based), Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Application (Commercial, Infrastructure, Residential, Military and defense, Institutional and Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market projected to grow at the rate of 16.1% CAGR by 2027.
Companies Mentioned
- Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.
- Axis Communications AB
- Bosch Security Systems Inc.
- Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.
- Honeywell Security Group
- Agent Video Intelligence
- Panasonic System Networks Co. Ltd.
- Canary Connect Inc.
- FLIR Systems Inc.
- D-Link Systems Inc
Video surveillance is the visual monitoring of the area without being directly on location. The real-time based surveillance information will be recorded and stored in a storage device for later viewing. This technique will also be used for regulation and control, including quality affirmation, production control, and traffic regulation.
This technology is used in other uses such as controlling accidents, monitoring open-air grounds, tracing culprits, preventing sabotage and security-related events. Owing to the growing need for physical security and the usage of cloud-based services for centralized data, the adoption of video surveillance in business is surging significantly. To detect and avoid unwanted activities, such as vandalism, thefts, and terror attacks, new IP-based digital technologies are introduced, which is likely to fuel the video surveillance and VSaaS market growth. But, the privacy and security concerns about data usage may limit the video surveillance and VSaaS market.
Henceforth, in the scenario of increasing vandalism and shoplifting, video surveillance plays a key role in commercial purposes and residential and commercial buildings where it was confined to the military and defense applications.
- This report describes the market fostering factors and also factors limiting the video surveillance and VSaaS market growth.
- The study represents the future and present predictions of the video surveillance and VSaaS market size and its contribution to the parent market.
- This report also gives accurate predictions of the prevailing trends and needs of the end-users.
- This report further gives an overview of the competitive landscape and the profiles of the major market players regarding their strategies and SWOT analysis.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Industry Outlook
3. Market Snapshot
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Market Outlook
3.2.1. Porter Five Forces
3.3. Related Markets
4. Market characteristics
4.1. Market Overview
4.2. Market Segmentation
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis
5. Product: Market Size & Analysis
5.1. Overview
5.2. Analog
5.3. IP-based
6. Component: Market Size & Analysis
6.1. Overview
6.2. Hardware
6.3. Software
6.4. Services
7. Application: Market Size & Analysis
7.1. Overview
7.2. Commercial
7.3. Infrastructure
7.4. Residential
7.5. Military and defense
7.6. Institutional
7.7. Industrial
8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis
8.1. Overview
8.2. North America
8.3. Europe
8.4. Asia Pacific
8.5. Rest of the World
9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis
9.2. Market Developments
9.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships
9.2.2. Product Launches and execution
10. Vendor Profiles
11. Analyst Opinion
12. Annexure
